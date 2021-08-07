BURTON: What a potential cold war with China means for Canada

Photo by Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Content of the article Reports of recent high-level talks between the United States and China in Tianjin are not encouraging. Led by U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, the meeting appears to show that China and the United States are unable to avoid the cascading deterioration in relations that seems destined to become a new cold war scenario of blocs led by opposing superpowers.

Content of the article Above this meeting looms the very real prospect of a war against Taiwan, a conflict in the South China Sea, loathing at the Uyghur genocide and the myriad of other areas where China is. engaged in subversion through economic and diplomatic coercion. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Communist Party of China General Secretary Xi Jinping celebrated his party’s centenary early last month with an inflammatory speech full of promises to build a new kind of international relations. Xi obviously believes that a confrontation between China and the West is inevitable, and that China will emerge victorious. Canada must stand with our Liberal Democratic allies to defend the rules-based international order. The days when the federal government signaled the virtue of dampening public opprobrium towards China’s malicious plans, while Canada’s political and business elite pursued a policy of self-serving appeasement toward China, will have to end. It is no longer viable to claim that the best Chinese policy for Canada is one that guides a sophisticated diplomatic channel between the United States and China.

Content of the article The esoteric doctrine of Canadian foreign policy on strategic deception wrongly assumes that what the country lacks in power and influence can be made up for by intelligence. But it is simply an expression of the naivety and greed of Canadians. In an opinion piece in the Globe and Mail, published shortly after Xis’ speech, Professor Paul Evans of the University of British Columbia (who has an Asian Research Chair endowed by the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation), and Senator Yuen Pau Woo (who was appointed by Prime Minister Trudeau in 2016) suggest that portraying China as the enemy and insinuating elite capture undermines Canadian values. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Woo and Evans argue that we cross the threshold of racism by demanding declarations of loyalty, especially from people of Chinese descent. They bizarrely suggest that Canadians should not have to declare their loyalty to Canada.

Content of the article As the child of immigrants from two different countries and cultures who became Canadians by choice, I am proud to be a Canadian citizen and I feel privileged to affirm my full loyalty to our country by singing the anthem national, pledging to stand guard for our nation, the true north strong and free. Although I am proud of the culture, literary traditions and cuisine of the lands of my ancestors, I have no sense of obligation to a homeland or a homeland. Rather, I feel gratitude to the early pioneers who came here long before my parents to build this country, especially the generations of Chinese immigrants who fought against significant barriers of prejudice and discrimination to establish a new life in as patriotic Canadians.

Content of the article In fact, my own generation of family has become a Chinese-Canadian family. Chinese is now the language of our multicultural home, but Canada is the only country in my family’s heart. Woo and Evans complain that [t]Those who oppose this harder line are often seen as not only naive and mistaken in their support for engagement, but also lacking in integrity due to ties to China that generate financial or other rewards. But many of us would like more transparency about these ties to such a hostile foreign power and about the financial and other rewards that have been generated as a result. Being frank and open about it would allay suspicion. We apologize, but this video failed to load. To demand transparency from elite Canadians with influence in high places and who receive benefits from a foreign regime is not racist or a betrayal of our Canadian values. It is simply an integral part of the defense of Canada’s national sovereignty and security. Charles Burton is Principal Investigator at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and Non-Resident Principal Investigator at the European Values ​​Center for Security Policy in Prague.

