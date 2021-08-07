GOP fears Trump ally Herschel Walker may beat Warnock in George Senate race: report





He would be unstoppable, just as he was when playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL, Trump said in a statement.

Earlier this year, former President Donald Trump called on his longtime friend, retired NFL star Herschel Walker, to run against Senator Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia. But Republicans across the state fear the former athlete could cost them a seat to win.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly considering former Georgian Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for the Senate race, according to CNN.

Herschel Walker at RNC / Getty

Walker was a football hero at the University of Georgia before his long NFL career. He’s a business owner whose chicken products are distributed across the United States and he’s a black conservative with Trump backing.

Trump said it would be fantastic if Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia.

He's also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run!

Walker, 59, is from Georgia and currently lives in Texas. As reported by The Associated Press, he has at times been open about his long struggle with mental illness, writing at length in a 2008 book on the diagnosis of Dissociative Identity Disorder, formerly known as Mental Disorder. multiple personality. But it is not clear how he would approach this subject as a candidate.

AP also details the numerous threats that Walker made against his ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, who obtained a protection order from him in 2005. According to affidavits in the case, Grossman’s sister, Maria Tsettos, confirmed that Walker had told him directly that he would assassinate Grossman. and her boyfriend at least three times.

According to the AP report, Walker also overstated the profits he was making in his restaurant business, for which he received a modest PPP loan. A dispute with an associate in 2017 led that associate to say in an email that he was concerned about the way the business was being run.

The story continues

The book in which he revealed his mental health issues also rocked his business partners, who said the negative publicity threatened the brand at first.

We’ve had all kinds of people calling us about this, and we haven’t had any responses, said Kristin Caffey of Sysco, a food distributor, in a 2019 deposition, per AP. It was problematic for us to be engaged to him at the time.

Walker could certainly bring a lot to the table, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a recent interview. But as others have mentioned, there are also a lot of questions.

Texas Senator John Cornyn has expressed skepticism about a Walker’s candidacy.

All I know is what I read in the newspaper, Cornyn said on Wednesday. I want to win this race, and therefore I want the best nominee. I don’t know if that’s it.

Georgia Republican Eric Tanenblatt told CNN that while there was a lot of excitement among some on base about Walker, there was also a lot of unknowns about him.

I think over the past two weeks there have been some things reported in the media that made people think, Tanenblatt said.

Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the report, three prominent Georgian political consultants, Nick Ayers, Austin Chambers and Paul Bennecke, met Walker this summer, but all refused to work on his Senate campaign.

There are reports that several Trump loyalists fully support a black celebrity, conservative candidate against Progressive Democrat Warnock, one of three current black US senators. Only one, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, is a Republican.

He’s not the first person to struggle, Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN of Walker. I said he spent the last two days on a military base helping people get over their PTSD problems. Hes done this kind of job with his life.

Graham went on to say that he would be surprised if Walker did not enter the Georgia Senate race.

Walker recently spoke with FOX and said he and his family are praying for his run. My family always went through this prayer process and really thought about it, he shared.

And at the same time, I take it very seriously. And people want me to decide, like, right now. And I said, guys, I want to take my time because this is a very serious, serious thing. But I’ll tell you this. Hershel Walker believes in God. I believe in this country. I believe in the people. And I will fight for the people of Georgia if I run so stay tuned. And I’m telling you what, it’s gonna be exciting.

This story contains additional reporting from Keydra Manns and The Associated Press.

Have you subscribed to the Grios podcast, Dear Culture? Download our latest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The GOP post fears Trump ally Herschel Walker could beat Warnock in George’s Senate race: the report first appeared on TheGrio.

