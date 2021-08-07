Imran must demand resignation of Faisal Sultan, Dr Yasmin, says Attaullah Tarar





LAHORE: Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) deputy secretary-general Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that government health experts Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had recommended ‘send Nawaz abroad for treatment, and if they had lied, Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to ask them to resign their posts.

Flanked by MK Azma Bokhari, he said after securing the resignation of his advisers, Prime Minister Imran should demand an apology from the nation for sending Nawaz Sharif abroad. He said the court set terms after which the government allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s stay abroad was purely in accordance with the law. He said his case would be heard in a UK court and he also had the right to appeal.

Azma Bokhari said that while the former prime minister was imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat prison, his doctor was not allowed to see him. She said Dr Adnan was allowed to meet with Nawaz after the court issued orders. She said groups of government doctors provided Nawaz Sharif with medical treatment and admitted that his condition was not good.

Meanwhile, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the excitement from top-to-bottom government members over the Nawaz Sharifs visa issue shows the former prime minister is getting pissed off.

The PTI-led government has lost psychologically to Nawaz Sharif, and the regime also knows that Nawaz Sharif is Pakistan’s present and future, Maryam Nawaz said on Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz’s strong backlash came after government comments on the UK government’s rejection of Nawaz Sharifs’ extended stay request. She said the leaders could clearly see their defeat to Nawaz Sharif, adding that no one could enhance his prestige or respect by humiliating others.

Others will read your loss to Nawaz Sharif but you will be the first to read it, commented Maryam. Nawaz Sharif’s British visa remains valid but his request for an extension of stay was rejected by the Home Office with the right to appeal the decision.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz’s request to extend Nawaz’s stay was rejected, but an appeal has already been filed with the immigration court. While rejecting the request, the Home Office allowed the right to appeal and the process has already started. We are convinced that the Immigration Court will grant an extension to Nawaz Sharif taking into account all the facts, ”said Hussain Nawaz.

