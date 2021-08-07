President observes Pertamina modular hospital





Today myself, Minister of SOE and General Manager of Pertamina are visiting Pertamina Modular Hospital in Tanjung Duren, Jakarta Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo observed Pertamina Modular Hospital in Tanjung Duren, Jakarta, which would begin operations today. “Today the Minister of SOE and the Managing Director of Pertamina are visiting Pertamina Modular Hospital in Tanjung Duren, Jakarta,” he said at Tanjung Duren Modular Hospital on Friday. He observed some of the rooms in the hospital, such as the intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit and other rooms, as seen on the presidential YouTube channel. “I am very grateful to the Minister of SOE, in Pertamina, who prepared the Pertamina modular hospital with a capacity of 305 beds, with intensive care units and neonatal intensive care, even a special intensive care unit for children, babies and mothers, so that they can provide health services to mothers and children, ”said the president. He hopes that the hospital can be used by the general public. Related News: Community restrictions reduce number of COVID-19 cases: Jokowi “We must also be grateful that this morning the figures indicate that the pandemic in Java and Bali have started to decline, especially in Jakarta,” he said. This can be seen from the occupancy rate of the hospital beds, he said. “I have seen the occupancy of the beds, I have seen every day, every night and this morning. Perhaps six to eight weeks, the bed occupancy rate in the Athletes’ Village has reached 90%. This morning I received information that the bed occupancy rate is 25%. . But we must all remain vigilant at all times, ”he explained. PT Pertamina Bina Medika Indonesia Healthcare Corporation will send 800 healthcare workers to operate the Pertamina Modular Hospital. The Pertamina Modular Hospital has its own uniqueness, said Nicke Widyawati of Pertamina. “Mr. President has just observed the modular hospital directly, which God willing can be completed in 30 days. The hospital is intended for the management of COVID-19, with 2/3 of the 305 beds complete with intensive care, ”Widyawati explained. Related News: The Delta Variant Was Unpredictable: President It could also handle COVID-19 patients such as pregnant women, children and babies, as well as completion with a delivery room and a pediatric intensive care unit. “The hospital is also designed with good ventilation and open space to get adequate sunlight so that patients or healthcare workers do not feel locked in a room. This is important in managing COVID-19.” , she added. Other facilities include a dialysis room and recreation room, where patients can work out, bask in the sun, and with large windows, patients’ families can welcome them from the outside. According to COVID-19 task force data as of August 5, 2021, Indonesia has reached 3,568,331 cases, with another 35,764 registered in the past 24 hours, and currently there are 518,310 active cases. Some 39,726 patients recovered, bringing the total recovery to 2,947,646. Meanwhile, 1,739 people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 102,375. Related News: All Jakarta Medical Workers To Receive COVID Boosters End of August: Governor Related News: BRI Reports Rs 12.54 Trillion Profit in H1 2021

