New Chinese PLA leader in Xinjiang follows repressive CCP boss from Tibet – Radio Free Asia

China’s new military commander in Xinjiang, confirmed on social media this week, is likely to support the repressive policies of mass surveillance and incarceration launched by the region’s hard-line Communist Party leader when the two men served in Tibet Tibetan and Uyghur-in-exile sources said.

Lieutenant-General Wang Haijiang’s transfer to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region from Tibet comes five years after Chen Quanquo took over as head of the XUAR Communist Party and locked some 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a network of internment camps in the name of fighting terrorism and extremism.

The 58-year-old commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Xinjiang military region will oversee some 70,000 troops in the high-altitude northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan and three Central Asian states. Analysts say instability in Afghanistan and other neighbors is being used by Beijing as a cross-border security issue leading to crackdown in the XUAR.

Wang’s post in Urumqi was officially announced on Wednesday on the Xinjiang Military District’s WeChat social media account, but an April report in the official Beijing Youth Daily said he was transferred to XUAR earlier this year. .

XUAR Communist Party secretary Chen moved to Urumqi in August 2016 after five years as party leader in the Tibet Autonomous Region, where he implemented security and surveillance measures. Chen decided to cut back support for the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet whom Beijing accuses of being a separatist, and has criminalized many mainstream religious and cultural activities.

“A system of intense security and forced assimilation that Chinese Communist Party official Chen Quanguo first developed in Tibet is now being used in Xinjiang, where Chen and his forces have locked up at least 1 million Uyghurs and Kazakhs in prison camps because of their ethnicity. , culture and religion, ”the International Campaign for Tibet said in a 2018 analysis of Chen’s record in Tibet.

When he moved to XUAR, Chen ushered in a systematic crackdown on Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Turkish Muslims, with intrusive surveillance measures, prohibition and punishment of cultural and religious practices, and camps internment who brought charges of genocide from Western capitals and jurists.

As we know, former Chinese Communist Party official Chen Quanguo, who first developed the intense security system in Tibet, is now appointed to Xinjiang, where Chen implements the same routine and harsh policies that have been executed in Tibet, ”said Jamphel Monlam. , a former Tibetan political prisoner now living in the United States.

With Tibet and Xinjiang being two of the most politically sensitive regions in China, the appointment of military commanders is usually overseen directly by the central government, which selects hard-core authoritarian soldiers, he told RFA.

Ilshat Hassan, director of Chinese affairs at the Germany-based Uyghur World Congress, said Chen and Wang know and support each other in their mission.

“Wang’s arrival only means that he will play a pivotal role in supporting Chen Quanguo’s genocidal policies against the Uyghur people in East Turkestan,” he said, using the name of XUAR that Uyghurs prefer. . “His arrival will bring nothing new except a new disaster.”

The legislatures and governments of several Western democratic countries, including the United States, have declared that China’s harsh policies against the Uyghurs and others in the XUAR constitute genocide or crimes against humanity.

Wang served in China’s brief border war with Vietnam in 1979 and held the previous positions of deputy commander of the southern Xinjiang military region, and deputy commander and, most recently, commander of 40,000 troops in the Tibet military region, according to official media.

In 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant general by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, the country’s national defense organization.

Xi’s push for a harsh assimilationist approach to ethnic minorities in China is also behind the tough campaigns Chen has imposed on the far western regions, analysts say.

Reported by Kurban Niyaz for RFA Uyghur service and by Tenzin Dickyi for RFA Tibetan service. Translated by Alim Seytoff and Tenzin Dickyi. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.