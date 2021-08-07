Turkey is building new ships, tanks and missiles to bolster its army and send a message to the rest of NATO

T urkey has invested in its defense industry and developed its national production of military equipment.

Ankara wants to strengthen its military sanctions and counter-sanctions imposed by traditional defense partners.

Disputes with friends and rivals have led Turkey to seek “not to depend so much on foreigners,” an expert said.

In June, the Turkish Navy successful test shot Atmaca, the first long-range anti-ship cruise missile produced in Turkey.

The missile was fired from the TCG Kinaliada, one of the more recent Ada class corvettes, which are also nationally designed and built. In its final test, the missile sank an old research vessel, and it is now ready to replace the US-made Harpoon as the standard Turkish Navy anti-ship missile.

This is the latest in an impressive series of achievements for the Turkish defense industry, which has historically relied on American and European companies to equip its military.

In recent years, however, Turkish companies have stepped up efforts to manufacture high-quality defense equipment – from cannons and missiles to tanks and warships.

This increased investment has made the Turkish army more self-sufficient and made Turkey one of the major arms exporters.

Threats and sanctions

Turkey has long had a large and relatively efficient defense industrial base. For decades, it has built a variety of infantry weapons under license from foreign manufacturers, and it is one of five countries allowed to build F-16s.

The recent emphasis on domestic design and production stems from an increase in potential threats from Russia and various militant groups and sanctions imposed on Turkey’s defense industry by its NATO allies, which have prevented the sale of critical technologies or entire systems to Ankara.

Turkey had a long-standing conflict with Kurdish PKK militants in its southwest, which regularly bleeds northern Iraq and has been a major factor in Turkey’s military intervention in the civil war in Syria.

Turkey is also facing a stronger Russia, its longtime rival. Turkey experienced a sense of security in the Black Sea in the decades after the Cold War, when Russia was considerably weaker, but Moscow’s recent actions pose a new challenge.

“The military balance in the Black Sea has changed quite significantly in Russia’s favor after the capture of Crimea and the continued militarization of the peninsula,” said Stephen Flanagan, senior political scientist at RAND.

“The Russians have increased the level of military forces in their southern military district, and they are also engaged in a fairly significant modernization of the Black Sea Fleet, ”said Flanagan.

Turkey sees Russian involvement and influence in Syria like a threat, just like Iranian influence in Syria and Iraq.

Despite increasing threats, Turkey can no longer count on the United States and Europe to sell it the equipment it needs.

Concerns from the United States and Europe over Turkey’s human rights violations, its actions against the Kurds in northern Syria, and its purchase of the manufactured S-400 surface-to-air missile system Russia have led to sanctions against Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, the government institution that oversees its defense industry.

The United States has expelled Turkey of the F-35 program, of which Ankara was originally a contributor and manufacturer, and Germany has been reluctant modernize Turkey’s Leopard 2 tank inventory.

“All of this has only reinforced Turkey’s need to become more independent in developing its defense industry and its own defense capabilities,” Flanagan said.

Increase in domestic production

Turkey had a similar experience with Western sanctions in the 1970s, when tensions with Greece over Cyprus almost led to war. These sanctions were lifted, but Turkey braced for their potential reimposition.

Now this preparation is showing returns.

Turkey replaces the G3 with the MPT-76, a domestic design, like its standard rifle. It replaces its AH-1 attack helicopters with Turkish Aerospace Industries’ ATTACK T129, and that plans to set up its first national production Altay tanks by the beginning of 2023. It is also Upgrade his Leopard 2 without German assistance.

In addition to four Ada-class corvettes, the Turkish Navy has spear the first of four planned Istanbul-class frigates and an amphibious assault ship, JCC Anatolia, with a second planned.

Based on Spain Juan Carlos I class, the Anadolu and its future sister ship, the TCG Trakya, are expected operate as light aircraft carriers, with the ability to launch new Turkish-made aircraft.

Turkey’s efforts to become a leader in unmanned systems are perhaps its most impressive initiative.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles were the key to Azerbaijan’s victory in that country’s recent war with Armenia. Other countries looking for an air advantage are now while searching TB2s.

Turkey has a number of other unmanned systems in development.

He started serial production of the Akinci, a larger unmanned combat aircraft with a payload of 1.5 tons, and began sea trials for the ULAQ, an unmanned surface ship armed with six guided missiles. Four types of armed unmanned ground vehicles are currently in competition for a Turkish government contract.

Turkey also has plans for a “mobile naval mine“which can be used for surveillance and attack on ships, as well as for unmanned combat aircraft and attack aircraft be used on its amphibious assault ships, which authorities say will be able to carry 30 to 50 drones.

Exports, new partnerships and autonomy

The increase in national defense production has also enabled Turkey to become a growing exporter of arms. It now sells its weapons to 28 countries.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which tracks the global arms trade, recently registered Turkey is one of the three fastest growing arms exporters, the volume of its exports increasing by 86% in the second half of the 2010s. Pink six places to be the 13th largest arms exporter in the world and has gone from the 6th largest arms importer to the 20th.

Turkey is currently to build two Ada-class corvettes modified for the Pakistani Navy (Pakistan building two others under license) and at least one Ada class corvette for Ukraine. Turkey too recently received a US export license to send attack helicopters to the Philippines.

“There was a strong emphasis on the idea that Turkey was going to develop its indigenous capabilities so that it could both become more effective as a military producer and less dependent on foreign sources, but also as a potential [source] for export-led growth, ”said Flanagan.

Turkey more and more nationalist the leaders are determined to develop their national arms industry. Feeling rejected by their traditional partners, they are now turning to countries like South Korea and Ukraine fill its remaining technological gaps.

There are still western technologies that Turkey needs and cannot replicate.

It uses American-made engines in the T129 ATAK, German guns for the Altay tank, and German air-independent propulsion systems for its new Reis class submarines.

While Turkey hope to build its own fifth-generation fighter to replace the F-35, its F-16 life-extension program suggests that it may not be able to do this.

Disputes with neighbors and NATO allies have fueled the feeling that Turkey “can find Turkish solutions to some of these problems and then not be so dependent on foreigners,” Flanagan said. “They have a strong indigenous capability and can also compete for exports among allies for international customers, as well as the world’s major international arms suppliers.”

