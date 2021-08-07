Construction – an expensive ride as the prices of major inputs rise – Journal





KARACHI: Construction costs continue to rise as a leading manufacturer further increased steel bar prices by 5,000 rupees per tonne, followed by an increase in cement prices in the country’s northern region in the during the last week.

Amreli Steels Ltd (ASL) has informed its business partners of a jump of Rs 5,000 per tonne from the reservation rate to Rs 167,000 and Rs 165,000 of two grades as of August 6, citing a continued increase in the prices of the materials raw.

Manufacturers have increased the prices of steel bars to Rs 57,000 per tonne since November 2020, when the rate hovered between Rs 110,000 and Rs 113,000 per tonne.

The steel bar now sells for 167,000 rupees per tonne

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), said the average price of cement in the northern region rose 3.5% to Rs 666 per 50kg bag, from Rs 644 during last week. However, the biggest increase of 6.3 pc was seen in Bannu where the bag now costs Rs 670 compared to Rs 630, followed by 5.1 pc and 4.6 pc in Islamabad and Lahore at Rs 667 and Rs 680 against 635 Rs and 650 Rs per bag.

He said the average price of cement in most towns in the southern region remained unchanged at Rs 674 per 50 kg. However, a price hike of 1.1 pc was recorded in Larkana over the past week at Rs637 against Rs630. In Karachi, the retail price is tagged at Rs695, while in Quetta and Hyderabad, the bag costs Rs700 and Rs690, respectively.

Abbas attributed the rise in cement prices to rising coal prices which have doubled in the past year. Regarding the stable prices in the southern region, he said that there are different demand dynamics in the region of the country followed by contrasting market size.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has held weekly meetings of the National Coordinating Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad with all stakeholders for over a year, but so far no action has been taken to lower the prices of steel bars and cement.

The general secretary of the Pakistan Large Steel Products Association, Syed Wajid Bukhari, told Dawn that steel bar prices are rising due to three factors. One of them is the surge in the dollar price which is now equal to Rs164 against Rs158 in recent months in the interbank market.

Second, he said the 20% RLNG gas price increase was made in the last utility bill. Third, the Federal Board of Revenue has increased the minimum bar value from Rs 83,000 to Rs 140,000 per tonne for the imposition of general sales tax in order to recover more taxes from the steel industry.

Former President of the Pakistan Builders and Developers Association, Hassan Bakhshi, said the cost of building a high-rise project has risen by 20-25% given a massive increase in the prices of steel bars in the past year and a half when the price of steel bars was 100,000 rupees per ton.

Steel bars hold a 40-45% share of the total construction cost of a high-rise project. The cost of the housing project also climbed 20% over the same period.

He said the government must take action, including allowing imports to lower the prices of steel bars, otherwise the dream of providing low-cost housing to the masses under Pakistan’s Naya Housing Program will fail. would not materialize.

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2021

