Boris Johnson ‘will not self-isolate’ after staff member traveling to Scotland tests positive for Covid





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson gestures aboard the Esvagt Alba during a visit to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East the Guardian’s reportd on Friday that a number 10 official participating in Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland had to self-isolate after testing positive. The newspaper also said the two have been side by side on several occasions, but Boris Johnson is not isolating himself. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy A spokesperson for Number 10 said: The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of the visits are carried out in accordance with Covid guidelines. The prime minister has not come into close contact with anyone who tested positive. According to The Guardian, the staff member isolated in Scotland after testing positive and all those identified as close contacts have been urged to do the same. Anyone who is fully vaccinated must currently participate in quarantine if contacted by NHS testing and traceability. Quarantine rules change on August 16, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to avoid isolation. In July, Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both had to go into self-isolation for 10 days, after coming into close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who was infected with Covid. Initially, the prime minister and Mr Sunak had attempted to avoid isolation by claiming that they would instead participate in a daily pilot testing program. However, they both did an about-face and decided to spend the 10-day isolation period at home after public pressure. Mr Johnson spent his period of self-isolation at Checkers, participating in First Ministers’ Questions during the final week before the summer parliamentary recess via a live video link.

