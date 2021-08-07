Politics
Beijing must not host Winter Olympics, pleads Uyghur American
A Uyghur American has spoken of her mother’s disappearance at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party and urged the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing or to insist that the Olympics take place elsewhere.
“I am here today not as a professional activist, expert or scholar, but just as a girl, someone directly affected by the atrocities” in Xinjiang, Ziba Murat, the Uyghur American, said at the meeting. ‘a press conference organized by the Heritage Foundation on Thursday. . His mother, Dr Gulshan Abbas, disappeared in 2018.
Murat recalled that she last heard her mother’s voice in September 2018. “She sent me a message saying I should sleep when the baby is sleeping, referring to my then toddler daughter. I haven’t heard from her since.
“When she last visited us in 2016, she promised us that she would come back soon,” she added.
Three months after the birth of Murat’s daughter, her mother disappeared. “This little girl is now 3 years old and she still has not met her grandmother,” she said, on the verge of tears. “On her third birthday a few months ago, she pointed to my mother’s picture and asked me: Is she coming for my birthday? At that moment I choked like something was in my throat, I don’t know the answer to that question.
“For over two years, we have had no information on why she was detained, where she is or her condition. But then, in December 2020, we learned that she had been sentenced to prison on charges fabricated in a sham trial, ”said Murat. Chinese authorities sentenced her to 20 years in prison.
Abbas was not a famous scholar, a renowned intellectual, or even politically active. “She was a doctor, she was a healer, but she was dragged into this genocide anyway,” Murat said. “It’s a nightmare I wish I could wake up from.”
Murat recalled the sleepless nights and vowed that she would do everything in her power to stand against the Communist tyrants who imprisoned her mother.
“The Olympic Games should be an event that symbolizes the value of humanity and the hope of the international community. But that’s just not the case with the Beijing Olympics, ”Murat said. She insisted that the Chinese Communist Party should not be allowed to organize such an important event “as it tears families apart, separating American grandchildren from their grandmothers.”
Olivia Enos, Senior Policy Analyst at Heritage’s Asian Studies Center, outlined concrete steps countries like the United States can take to deny the CCP the moral authority to host the Olympics without punishing American athletes .
Enos called on the US government to launch a bipartisan international coalition to postpone and move the 2022 Winter Olympics to another location. She cited the ongoing Uyghur genocide, the Chinese governmentauthoritarian repressionin Hong Kong and itsdisinformation campaignduring the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the US government cannot continue this postponement, for whatever reason, Enos presented a safeguard option: that diplomats only participate in events surrounding the Olympics on conditions of transparency and the ability to bring relief to the people. Chinese.
Enos also suggested that athletes should protest the Communist government at the games, reporters should talk about oppression, and the business community should also protest. The analyst suggested that NBC should refuse to broadcast the opening ceremonies and that companies should refuse to broadcast advertisements related to the Olympics.
“Beijing should not host the world’s most prestigious sporting event as it commits ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity,” Enos said.
The Chinese Communist government has reportedly jailed 1 million members of the Uyghur Muslim minority in what Beijing defends as centers of de-radicalization and retraining. Human rights activists have likened the camps to prisons and worse, claiming that detainees are sentenced there with little fair trial. Authorities reportedly forced Uyghurs to denounce their religion, language and culture in order to pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping. According to an Associated Press investigation, the CCP forced Uyghur women to use birth control or undergo involuntary sterilization.
