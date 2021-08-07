Governor Imran Ismail and CM Murad Ali Shah agree to take necessary action against the spread of Covid





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday invited Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to discuss the state of law and order in the province, development projects and other matters of common concern.

According to a statement released by the governor’s house, the governor and the CM have agreed to make efforts to adopt appropriate safety precautions and preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Ismail told Shah that the federal government wanted to take all stakeholders with it in the best interests of the country and the province. He added that Karachi is truly considered to be the economic center of the country and that the development of the provincial capital will ensure the development of the whole country.

The CM said that the links between the Center and the provincial government should be strengthened to improve the standard of living of the people of the province. The meeting took place a day after the swearing-in ceremony for the induction of four new provincial ministers into the Governor’s House.

The newly appointed director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), attorney Murtaza Wahab, was also present on the occasion. He then appeared on a TV show and said the governor congratulated him on his appointment although he initially opposed the proposal for his appointment as a KMC administrator. The governor told Wahab that, since he had taken over the administrator of the KMC, he would offer him full cooperation and support for the development of the city.

In parallel, the governor also met Friday the deputy and the special assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of reconciliation and harmony, Shahzain Bugti. The meeting took into consideration the issues of

mutual interest.

Bugti said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a laudable vision to ensure the socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan. He added that the development work initiated in Balochistan was unprecedented and that this work was carried out in partnership with the provincial government.

The governor said the development of the entire country, including that of Balochistan, was the top priority of the current government. He said the current government has also taken unprecedented steps to ensure the development of all towns and districts in Sindh, including Karachi.

