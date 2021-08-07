5 breathtaking photos showing the effects of climate change and the stories behind them





Extreme heat waves and raging forest fires have hit cities around the world this week, bringing the effects of climate change to the doorstep of thousands. These pictures show it all.

Milos Bicanski via Getty Images



A suburb of Athens is devastated by flames during a forest fire.

Greece The country faced a fourth day of wildfires on Friday with strong winds and rising temperatures literally adding fuel to the fire. Greece is facing its worst heat wave in 30 years with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving some suburbs struggling with power outages. Thousands of people had to evacuate their homes on the outskirts of Athens and the neighboring island of Euboea. According to health authorities, at least nine people were taken to hospital with injuries, including two volunteer firefighters.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI via AFP via Getty Images



The remains of a van lie among burnt trees and rubble as Greece suffocates in a record-breaking heat wave.

California California has fought more than 12 wildfires across the state, one of them being the Dixie Firewhich swept through the town of Greenville. Forest fires have raged in the region for three weeks, burning 322,000 acres of land.

JOSH EDELSON via AFP via Getty Images



The biggest wildfire in California destroyed buildings.

Fire crews are still assessing the damage, but buildings, houses and vehicles have been destroyed. Representative Doug LaMalfa (R) who represents the area said: We lost Greenville tonight. There are just no words, he mentioned in an emotionFacebook video. Margaret Elysia Garcia, a local artist and writer, says she is shocked that the fires have swept her entire town. About 16,000 people have been evacuated from several different fires in the area. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Chronicle of San Francisco via Getty Images



Firefighters extinguish a hot spot during the Dixie fire in Chester, California.

Turkey Turkey is facing the worst forest fires the country has ever seen as recent flames sweep through southern coastal regions. At least eight people have been killed by the fires and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the affected areas. Heartbreaking photos show people fight the flames alone. The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been criticized for its slow and inadequate response. Questions have also been raised as to whether the government has set aside sufficient funds to prevent wildfires from occurring. Erdogan said the criticisms were lies and that his government had dealt with natural disasters in a professional manner.

UMIT BEKTAS via REUTERS



A huge forest fire rages on in the Aegean town of Koycegiz, Turkey.

It is clear to see that forest fires affect the lives of people from the United States to the Mediterranean. The footage right now is of devastation and disaster, but firefighters, volunteers and locals hope they will be recovering soon. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a founding member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

