Mardan computer scientists demand payment of compensation – Journal





MARDAN: IT operators in government departments protested Friday against their expulsion from the cadre of IT professionals and the delay in paying a special allowance announced by the government in the budget.

The protesters, which also included employees from the Deputy Commissioners’ Office and the Service Delivery Center, were holding placards and banners bearing their demands.

The protesting employees gathered in front of the district secretariat building, where Sanaullah Khan, president of the IT association, Mardan chapter, accused the affected neighborhoods of having kicked IT operators out of the IT professional cadre.

He pointed out that in the 2021-2022 budget, the government had announced to grant an IT professional indemnity to IT operators, which would be equal to their only basic salary.

However, he said, according to a recently released notice from the finance department, the IT operators did not receive the compensation.

He called on the provincial government to include IT operators as part of IT professionals and give them the allowance as well.

TREE PLANTING: Mardan Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ghazala Yasmeen on Friday kicked off a tree-planting campaign on the new campus by sowing a poplar.

Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Arif and Division Forestry Officer Shah Hussain were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmeen said they intended to plant around 3,000 plants on the new campus.

Planting trees will have a positive impact on the environment, she said, adding that department heads, faculty, administrative staff and students will actively participate in the campaign.

DFO Shah Hussain said it is important to take special care of newly planted trees to increase their rate of survival and sustainability.

He said that a clean and green Pakistan was a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and called on people to actively participate in making his dream come true.

Posted in Dawn, August 7, 2021

