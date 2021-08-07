Asia accelerates the jab as China increases its commitments | The Northwest Star





Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged two billion doses of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to the world this year as parts of South and Southeast Asia step up their own vaccination campaigns. Xi made the announcement at a vaccine forum hosted virtually by China. The figure likely includes the 770 million doses that China has already donated or exported, and it is not clear whether it includes a COVAX deal for Chinese producers to provide 550 million doses. Xi also pledged to donate $ 100 million (AU $ 136 million) to the UN-backed COVAX program, which aims to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. Vaccine distributions have been very uneven, as rich countries now consider giving booster shots to their citizens and poorer countries struggle to get enough vaccines for a first dose. Hundreds of millions of Chinese shots, the vast majority of which originate from Sinopharm and Sinovac, have already been administered to people in many countries around the world. However, one wonders if they adequately protect against the new highly transmissible Delta variant. A number of countries in South and Southeast Asia have stepped up their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns after the region has been hit by devastating waves of the pandemic in recent months, in which thousands of deaths have been reported daily and the medical infrastructure has not been able to handle the massive workloads. The World Health Organization said in a press release on Friday that more than half a billion doses of the vaccine had been given in Southeast Asia as more doses became available and governments stepped up. their efforts amid recurring epidemics. “Countries in the region are making unprecedented efforts to reach more and more people with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, demonstrating their commitment to contain the pandemic at the earliest,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO for Southeast Asia, in a statement. declaration. As of Friday, around 618.5 million doses had been administered in the region while 146 million people had been fully vaccinated with both doses. The highest 489 million doses were administered in India, where a record 8.6 million doses were administered in a single day in June. Indonesia, one of the first countries in the region to launch coronavirus vaccination, administered 71 million doses, followed by Thailand, where 18 million doses were administered. Sri Lanka has so far administered 13 million doses of the vaccine and has distributed around 500,000 daily doses in recent days. In terms of population, Bhutan has fully immunized 62 percent of the population – over 80 percent of the adult population – the highest in the region, while the Maldives administered both doses to half of its population. Other countries like Nepal and Thailand have focused on immunizing their health workers and frontline workers first. Bangladesh is also stepping up vaccination, including planning to vaccinate the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in massive camps in Cox’s Bazar district. Countries in the region are using AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines following emergency use authorization granted by local regulatory authorities. WHO said nearly 90 percent of all available doses had been used up and authorities were trying to meet the international body’s goals of fully immunizing 10 percent of the population by September, 40 for percent by the end of this year and 70 percent by mid-2022. Vaccination campaigns in the region are significantly behind their original targets as supplies have been hit since April, when India was hit by its second wave of the pandemic and the export of AstraZeneca from the Serum Institute of India was discontinued to prioritize local needs. At the height of its second wave, India saw a record daily case count of more than 400,000 as health infrastructure collapsed and patients were forced to face severe shortages of healthcare beds. hospitals and medical oxygen. Driven by the Delta strain of the virus, similar situations were then seen in Indonesia – where the death toll from COVID-19 topped 100,000 this week – and Nepal, where authorities warned of a third wave earlier this week as cases started to rise again. WHO has insisted that public health and social measures be continued even if vaccination is accelerated. “Even after taking the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, people should continue to wear a mask, wash their hands, maintain distance, avoid crowded areas, etc. ”Singh said. with EFE Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/3b0bb552-85ee-490d-8d7e-5ad216f74a4f.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

