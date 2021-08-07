Boris Johnson will not self-isolate after assistant on board flight to Scotland tests positive for Covid

Boris Johnson has no plans to self-isolate despite a case of Covid among staff who flew with him to Scotland this week, Downing Street said tonight.

Mr Johnson flew to Scotland on Wednesday and a member of his team reportedly tested positive during his stay, forcing them to self-isolate with their close contacts.

But No.10 said tonight that the PM – who is spending the weekend in his Checkers retreat in Buckinghamshire – was not seen as close contact with the person concerned.

It is understood that they were part of an advanced group that traveled to Scotland before the Prime Minister and did not share his flight from London.

While they were both on the PM’s next flight from Glasgow to Aberdeen yesterday, they were on different ends of the official livery Airbus used for the trip.

A No.10 spokesperson said: ‘The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of the visits are carried out in accordance with Covid guidelines.

“The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

It comes just weeks after being forced to turn around and self-isolate for 10 days after trying to use a pilot test program to avoid quarantine after Sajid Javid caught Covid amid the fury of the public.

Mr Johnson arriving at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday to begin his two-day visit to the country

Under the rules in place for an additional 10 days, any close contact of Covid cases must self-isolate, even if – like the PM – they have been fully vaccinated.

The rules expire on August 16, after which there is no requirement for the double hit to self-isolate at all.

Today Mr Johnson took part in the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst as the Queen’s representative to watch over 243 cadets appointed as army officers.

He paid tribute to those who passed out and recognized the role of the military in building vaccination centers during the pandemic.

Labor Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has learned nothing from what happened the last time he tried to concoct a reason for being above rules that everyone must follow.

“The top conservatives really take the public for fools. This is yet another example of a rule for them and another for everyone. ‘

It comes after Downing Street today backed the climate change czar for flying to 30 countries – including six on the Red List – during the lockdown, saying some face-to-face meetings were ‘essential’ and that he had been allowed to skip quarantine.

Last night, Alok Sharm was accused of hypocrisy for traveling the world to meet with world leaders and not isolating himself afterwards.

The former business secretary has traveled tens of thousands of miles over the past seven months to set the stage for the COP26 world environment summit this fall.

But despite visiting at least six countries on the “red list” for travel, each time he obtained a ministerial exemption from hotel quarantine. He is currently in the Brazilian Red List.

He was also able to avoid having to isolate himself at home following trips on the “orange list”.

Ordinary travelers face fines of up to 10,000 for violating travel quarantine rules.

And a few days after returning from the Bangladesh Red List, he met the Prince of Wales indoors without a mask and then visited a primary school.

But the prime minister’s official spokesperson today backed his trip, telling reporters: “The majority of this work is done remotely, but some trips to key countries for face-to-face interviews are essential.

“He got ambitious action as a result of the discussions he had. For example, immediately after his visit to Japan and South Korea, that country’s governments pledged to meet ambitious net zero targets, which was a key demand from the UK. ‘

He confirmed that “ministers on essential trips like this are exempt from quarantine, as stated in the rules” and this would also apply upon his return from Brazil.

When asked if he would quarantine upon his return from Brazil, the spokesperson said: “He will continue to abide by the rules set out.”

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said “optics” was “a rule for them and another rule for us”.