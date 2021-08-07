Jokowi’s 2 million per day vaccination target missed





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – To accessvaccinationCovid-19 first week of August still not in line with President’s target Joko Widodo.From August 1 to 6, the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination is still below the target of 2 million doses per day. Based on the daily report of the Covid-19 task force, the highest achievement of the Covid-19 vaccination over the past week was today, Friday (6/8) with a total of 1,238,380 doses injected. Meanwhile, on another day, the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination was less than 1 million doses, far from Jokowi’s target. The details are that on August 1, vaccinations only reached 389,910 doses, then on August 2, 469,661 doses, on August 3 increased to 922,208 doses, on August 4, 907,515 doses, and again decreased the August 5, 593,871 doses. If that’s according to Jokowi’s goal, the total number of Covid-19 vaccinations in the first week of August should have been injected at around 12 million doses. However, based on data from the Covid-19 task force, only 4,521,545 doses have been used in the past six days. This figure does not even reach half of the vaccination target against Covid-19 ordered by Jokowi. In addition, data from the Ministry of Health as of August 3 also indicated that only the provinces of DKI Jakarta and Bali recorded the coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination reaching 90 percent of the vaccination target in the regions. Another province with coverage of the first dose of immunization exceeding 50 percent of the regional target, namely the Riau Islands with 65.59 percent. Meanwhile, other regions still had low immunization coverage. Data shows that Covid-19 vaccine coverage in regions is still low, not even reaching half of the Covid-19 vaccine target in each region. President Jokowi previously targeted 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccination per day from August. Jokowi even targets vaccination up to 5 million doses per day if the vaccine is available. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin is also optimistic that Jokowi’s goal of injecting 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per day can be reached from August. This conviction was reinforced by the arrival of 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in early August. The Covid-19 vaccine has also been distributed to the regions. “God willing, the goal of 2 million doses of vaccine per day can be reached. Yesterday we sent last week, 13 million doses of vaccine were distributed to all regions, the vaccine shortage n ‘was that late July, “Budi said. . (mln / ain)



