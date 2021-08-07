Aliyev and Erdogan discuss fires in Turkey and Armenian provocations





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today. The Azerbaijani leader once again expressed his condolences to Erdogan for the deaths of people as a result of severe forest fires in various parts of fraternal Turkey. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan stood by Turkey’s side to put out the fires and prevent their consequences, and expressed solidarity. Erdogan expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s condolences and support for Turkey in extinguishing the forest fires in accordance with Aliyev’s instructions from the early days. He stressed that the firefighters of Azerbaijan participated in the firefighting operations with great professionalism and love. President Ilham Aliyev noted that 40 more fire trucks have already left Azerbaijan and will reach the fire zone tomorrow, adding that the number of fire trucks and equipment serving the area will reach 93. The head of the state State noted that a helicopter, an amphibious firefighting aircraft and 510 firefighters, including 150 additional personnel, were operating in the fire zone. The Azerbaijani President suggested sending 200 more specially trained firefighters, bringing the number of Azerbaijani firefighters to 710 people. The Turkish president thanked for this additional support and noted that this support was a clear manifestation of the brotherhood and friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey. During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev informed Erdogan about the provocations committed by Armenia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stressed that the Azerbaijani army is giving an adequate response to the Armenian provocations. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is always on the side of brother Azerbaijan. During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on regional processes in the post-conflict period.

