Indonesian Badminton Gold Medalists Gifted Cows, Meatball Restaurant





The Indonesian people love badminton, so you can imagine their joy when Indonesian girls pair Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu won gold medals in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week. In gratitude, the Indonesian government quickly promised the couple a cash reward of 5 billion rupees ($ 349,000). Since then, the district chief in Apriyanis hometown on Sulawesi island has promised him five cows and a house, while a chain of meatball restaurants have pledged to give the two athletes their own restaurant, ABC News reports. Indonesian women’s doubles Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in a difficult and exciting match, this afternoon the country’s president Joko Widodo wrote on Twitter, expressing the country’s national pride. This victory is a gift for the anniversary of Indonesia’s independence [August 17]. Congratulations and thank you Greysia / Apriyani! A national sport Indonesians love badminton, so it’s no surprise their teams excel at the Olympics. In fact, prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Indonesia had won seven Olympic gold medals – and all seven were for badminton. This remarkable record dates back to badminton’s first appearance at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, when powerful couple Alan Budi Kusama and Susi Susanti won the men’s and women’s singles titles from the International Olympic Committee. Explain. The streak continued earlier this week when Greysia and Apriyani won their women’s doubles match, beating China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 21-19, 21-15. The victory gives Indonesia eight Olympic gold medals in badminton. About these gifts Cows, meatball restaurants and the house were not offered to the couple as an incentive to win gold medals at the Olympics. Instead, they should more accurately be viewed as gifts from a grateful country and fans. Indonesia has been consumed by the coronavirus, which has made the country one of the most dangerous places in the world, a New York Times item reports. The Delta variant crosses the sprawling archipelago while vaccination rates remain low. It is understandable then that the country’s badminton association reported a COVID-19-related drop in the number of people playing the sport as a direct result of the cancellation of competitions due to the pandemic, a Reuters article reports. The government then stepped in with its cash prize of 5 billion rupees ($ 349,000) in recognition of its national pride. The other gifts are also signs of gratitude from proud fans. It is a sign of the love of badminton fans in Indonesia for the new winners, Broto Happy, spokesperson for a badminton association, said in the ABC article.

