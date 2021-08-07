Politics
Netherlands and Belgium take gold – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
You won’t find an American team competing in hockey at the Tokyo Games. Played on turf, however, this summer version of the sport is popular around the world.
The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting scene and a very large group of national teams have done their best in Tokyo.
The Dutch are starting again; win the female title
MEDALISTS
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Argentina
Bronze: Britain
The Netherlands won their fourth Olympic women’s hockey title, beating Argentina 3-1 in the final at the Tokyo Games.
The Netherlands scored their three points from the penalty spot in the second half, with a goal of Margot van Geffen and two of Caia van Maasakker. Argentina responded with a few moments to play in the first half when Agustina Gorzelany also scored a penalty corner.
“It’s incredible”, captain of the Netherlands Eve the good noted. “I just can’t believe we did it. We worked so hard for it.”
The winning gift De Goede and his teammate Lidewij Welten three Olympic titles in women’s hockey, after also winning gold at the 2008 and 2012 Games.
SEE MORE : Netherlands dominate Argentina in women’s field hockey final
Great Britain takes bronze in women’s hockey
Great Britain took the bronze medal in women’s hockey with a relentless 4-3 victory over India.
Great Britain, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter with goals of Elena Rayer and Sarah robertson.
India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women’s hockey, took a 3-2 lead before the break, but Hollie pearne webb tied the game and Grace Balsdon won it for Great Britain with a penalty corner in the final quarter.
SEE MORE : Britain beats India 4-3 to win bronze medal
Belgium wins shootout to win gold in men’s hockey
MEDALISTS
Gold: Belgium
Silver: Australia
Bronze: India
Belgium won their first Olympic men’s hockey title by beating Australia 3-2 on penalties after the gold medal game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Belgium front Florent d’Aubel gave the Red Lions the lead two minutes after the start of the second half. Tom wickham scored the equalizer for Australia, sending the match on penalties
Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch saved three attempts from the Kookaburras, including one from the Australians Jake whetton following a video review. Vanasch saved Whetton’s second try, securing the title for Belgium.
“I am really happy, said Vanasch. I think all Belgians are proud of the Belgian national team today.”
SEE MORE : Belgium take gold after shootout win over Australia
India celebrates first hockey medal in 41 years
A euphoric India celebrated the country’s first hockey medal in 41 years on Friday, hoping the hard-won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics would help it regain its former glory.
The most successful hockey in Olympic history with eight men’s titles, India’s previous medal came at the 1980 Games in Moscow when they stepped onto the podium.
India’s men’s teams ended the medal shortage by winning a nine-goal thriller against Germany in the bronze medal match. The victory sparked celebrations in the second most populous country in the world.
Their victory made headlines in the country, with The Times of India calling it the “Tokyo Turnaround”. The newspaper dedicated a full inside page to celebrate what it said was a “bronze worth its weight in gold.”
“In the Land of the Rising Sun, Indianhockey has gone from darkness to light with an Olympic bronze with golden reflections,” read an editorial in Indian Express.
“The hockey superpower of the turf age can now aspire to be the best at Astroturf as well. Tokyo could be the start of a dream, rather than a destination,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the team on Thursday to congratulate them.
“Hockey holds a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian. For all hockey fans and sports enthusiasts, August 5, 2021 will be one of the most memorable days,” he said. later in an article on Twitter.
