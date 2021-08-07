Robert Jenrick has slammed BBC presenters for daring to gently mock his size, Grant Shapps has a small plastic replica of it on his bookcase, while Matt Hancock associated it with a photo of Damien Hirst from the Queen.

At the time of the Zoom interview, it appears government ministers believe nothing signals their patriotic credentials like a strategically placed union flag in the background.

But far from vacant rooms in ministers’ houses, the new spending figures also underscore the growing adoption of the flag by the government under Boris Johnson’s government, whether it is motivated by Brexit, Scottish nationalism, or self-government. saying culture wars.

Spending on union flags has increased in virtually every government department since Johnson entered Downing Street, with more than 163,000 spent this year and last year. It represents 85% of purchases of Union flags over the past four years.

The lion’s share came from two departments: the Ministry of Defense (MoD), whose spending has increased every year since 2018 and has stood at 118,000 since the start of 2018, and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and sports (DCMS). Over 83% (54,420.89) of DCMS spending was last year, which he said was due to the need to replace many flags due to wear and tear.

Other ministries also got their supplies. At the Cabinet Office, which recently removed 2.6 million plans for White House-style television briefings featuring flags, more than 3,000 have been spent on Union Jacks since the start of 2018, including the purchase of eight in during the last financial year at a cost of 1,999.47

The Treasury has spent nearly 1,000 union flags since 2018, including three this year at a cost of 607.06. This year’s spending may make up for the purchase of a solitaire 3.25 table union jack last year.

The detailed purchases after a Freedom of Information request come against the backdrop of another apparent escalation in the flag-based culture war when Culture Minister Oliver Dowden announced that the national flag should be hoisted daily on all British government buildings, and urged councils to do the same.

BBC chief executive Tim Davie was attacked during a parliamentary committee hearing by a Tory MP for failing to include images of the flag in the companies’ annual report, while another conservative wore a union flag tie and mask in the House of Representatives. House of Commons to denounce what he described as a ban on flying the flag in the Welsh parliament.

I think what we’re seeing right now from the government is kind of a push back against decentralization and threats to the union, said Robert Colls, professor of cultural history at De Montfort University.

There is also something to do with Brexit. Flying the Union flag is one way of saying no to the EU’s blue and stars, but whether they repel effectively is another question. Most people are not political like politicians or commentators are, and they tend to see the flag flying the same way.

It’s no surprise that Johnson’s flag project bristles Scottish independence supporters. Tommy Sheppard, MP for Edinburgh East and Scottish National Parties spokesperson for constitutional affairs, said the union jack could be a symbol of division in Scotland.

People will find it quite strange in the midst of a public health crisis that spending on flags increases, he said.

The truth is, this is a deliberate government conspiracy to use the union flag to promote its political ends and it is not fooling people. It reminds me of Boris Johnson’s eighteenth-century eponymous comment that patriotism is the scoundrel’s last refuge, he added, referring to essayist Samuel Johnson.

Elsewhere in government, the Department of Transport has spent 1,100 since 2018 on union flags (including 700 last year) and the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government in Jenricks said it spent 90.05 on flags this year, with no records of purchases in other years.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy stocked 392 flags this year and lasted only zero in previous years, while the Department of Work and Pensions spent 1,045 over the three recent years (zero in 2018). Spending on union holds by the Department of International Trade was 653.05 this year and last year.

Surprisingly for a department that can be considered to be at the forefront of the culture war, the Department of Education only purchased flags in 2019 for a total of 134. The Wales office has spent 824 since 2018 . This included 597.50 in 2020-21, and the same amount again on the Welsh flags.

However, the flag embrace is not necessarily associated with Conservative governments. In his first statement to Parliament as Prime Minister in July 2007, Gordon Brown ordered all government buildings to fly the flag daily to help engender a sense of British identity.

Nick Groom, a professor at the University of Macau and author of The Union Jack: The Story of the British Flag, said the flag tends to be a very flexible and malleable symbol.

He said: It has always been debated and questioned and there is nothing wrong with it, but it is also clearly now far beyond just being a flag of a number of nations. It is a symbol in its own right, a design classic that can be adapted and adopted in all kinds of ways.

It is true that it can be considered partisan, especially if it is used in a very political way. At the same time that the government is piloting it more and more, we also have the Olympics and it is clearly a unifying symbol in this context.

A government spokesperson said: The government is proud to fly the union flag as a reminder of our history and the ties that bind us together.

Many flags are used for ceremonial and non-ceremonial events, including national commemorations and state visits, and will be regularly replaced when damaged beyond repair.