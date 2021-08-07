Tax retrocession sends clear message to investors about India’s possibilities: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision to remove retrospective taxation sends a clear message to investors that India is opening its doors to new possibilities, stressing that the government is willing to keep its promises. He was speaking during an interaction with heads of Indian missions abroad and representatives of the commercial sector. India’s move shows commitment and policy coherence in addition to sending a clear message to all investors that it will deliver on its commitments, Modi said. His comments came shortly after the Lok Sabha passed the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 which proposes to drop the controversial retrospective application of the 2012 amendment to the Tax Law Act. income to tax the indirect transfer of Indian assets. Moving the bill for consideration by the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he honored the pledge made by the late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. She recalled Jaitley’s comments to parliament in 2014 when the BJP came to power.



Bad for the feelings of investors



We do not believe in retrospective application of the law and we would certainly form a high-level committee, which will review all of these cases, he said. The Prime Minister also seemed to allude to it when he said that the government was willing to keep its promises. The bill amends the Finance Act 2012 and the Income Tax Act 1961 to remove claims raised on transactions prior to May 28, 2012. It is at this point that the provision to tax on indirect transfer of Indian assets entered into force. It also provides a framework for resolving international arbitration cases that the government has lost, namely those filed by Vodafone Plc and Cairn Energy. The bill was approved by the lower house by voice vote without any discussion as members of the opposition continued their protests against the Pegasus espionage issue and farm laws. Once the bill becomes law, the government will withdraw all tax claims collected retrospectively and will also refund taxes collected and settle cases if companies withdraw challenges filed in all legal instances. There are 17 cases arising from the retrospective law. The government collected Rs 8,089 crore in taxes in four of them, including Rs 7,880 crore from Cairn.

