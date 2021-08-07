Disagreements over the Egyptian Brothers in Turkey under investigation by Mahmoud Hussein





rage between the differences fraternity In Turkey, where the group’s acting leader, Ibrahim Munir, decided to dismiss the former secretary general, Mahmoud Hussein, and his collaborators (all living in Turkey) for investigation. Munir decided to form a special committee that heads the group in Turkey, called the “Turkish Administration Committee”, and in the context of the dissolution of the Munir Shura Council group, a group of leaders loyal to him and to Hussein and their allies. . and former administrative office. Reject Munir’s Decisions The move comes against the backdrop of Hussein’s disapproval of the Munir’s decisions and his declaration that he did not have the authority to issue them, as well as the dissolution of Hussein’s administrative office and the dissolution of the council of the choura of the group and their respect. Against failure. Manage the group’s economic and investment files, and not leave them to Munir and his group. It is reported that Al Arabiya.net previously disclosed the details of the decision. fraternity By dissolving its administrative office in Turkey and the Shura Council, postponing the country’s elections held last July for a period of 6 months. under the leadership of the Turkish authorities In addition, reliable sources indicated that the decision was made under the leadership of the Turkish authorities and that Munir had to deal with it and sign it. She also indicated that among the reasons that inspired the movement, a group of the Egyptian Brotherhood rejected Egypt-Turkey relations, as well as a meeting of several leaders of this group with the leader of the Party of Happiness, which is part of Turkey The president opposes Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and offers to finance him financially and politically. real estate and property In addition to the previous justification, there were financial and administrative violations in the group’s office, revealed by previous audio leaks from the leader, Amir Bassam, who confirmed that the Brotherhood leaders had acquired real estate, goods and money for the group on his behalf. . has been registered. the names of his sons. Sources also revealed that there are many objections to the performance and direction of Mahmud Hussein’s group within the Brotherhood, especially since it was only chosen by 4 of the offices in the Brotherhood. foreigner of the Brotherhood, stressing that during his election, he would have been abolished. The “Foreign Affairs Office”, and under the leadership of Mahmud Hussein, took over the reins of business. Financial and administrative, while his relatives received financial privileges represented by monthly salaries exceeding $ 3,500 per person, nationality and permanent residence. in Turkey, and scholarships for schools and universities, depriving those associated with the other team led by Amar Daraz, Ali Batik and Ahmed Abdel Rahman of all these offers. . Financial irregularities and embezzlement In addition, the decision to dissolve the group’s office and the Shura Council aims to sever the group’s involvement in the financial embezzlement and looting of the Brotherhood’s property and money, and to allocate investments in their names, families and children. to the sources. It is worth noting that these developments came when the group decided to expel its members from Turkey and travel to other countries, led by Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Malaysia and several Balkan countries, and with coordination between the two countries. assorted. Cairo and AnkaraTurkey’s efforts to open a new page in relations with Egypt.

