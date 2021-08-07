Angry Chinese nationalists in Beijing backed down from Mao’s celebration at the Olympics

Two cycling sprint champions, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, sparked a civil war on social media in China after wearing badges depicting a silhouette of the country’s founder and former modern leader Mao Zedong on the podium.

In an unusual move, Chinese state media quickly backed down after initially celebrating the controversial display of pride in the authoritarian whose policies have resulted in the deaths of up to 45 million people. The Olympic team also backed down by promising it would not happen again, according to International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams, as the IOC investigated a possible violation of Article 50 of the Olympic Charter which prohibits political, religious or racial propaganda.

But this flashback has dismayed many young people in China, where Mao has recently seen his popularity rise. They turned against the weak authorities, demanding more pride in the country’s history, pushing President Xi Jinping back.

Chinese national newspaper World time first celebrated the gesture of the two cyclists by posting a photo and writing Look! Chairman Mao is on the chest of champions. The post quickly gained the attention of newspapers with 30 million followers on Weibo. Many social media users were delighted to see young Chinese athletes paying homage to the leader and to China’s history. They also resurfaced a profile photo of another badminton gold medalist with a statue of Maos in the background and photos of Maos’ paraphernalia.

I’m so happy to see more and more young people liking Chairman Mao in those years, one user wrote. Badges shine brighter than gold medals, commented another.

But six hours and over 10,000 likes later, World time deleted the post and deleted a similar tweet on Twitter. Users online have noted that Weibos’ host site Sina has delayed the release of related posts to the platform. Several official accounts have also removed shared content related to the case.

China’s national broadcaster CCTV then edited the jacket badges of the two athletes during a replay of the medal ceremony. Many audiences grasped the detail and criticized the movement as pathetic.

If this is true, it is a national disgrace, said a commentator who expressed disbelief at the moderate reaction of the Chinese Olympic Committee to the IOC investigation.

Are they afraid of the imperialist paper tiger? asked an online commenter. The CIO represents the capitalist institutions, always at the service of the capitalists, read a message. Let’s host an International Communist Games, agreed another.

Chinese Olympians have long believed that Mao’s spirit could bring them good luck and tried to channel the vitality of controversial figures by wearing Mao pins, visiting his hometown, respect to his statues before the Games, and study your poetry and proverbs.

Badges bearing the head of Maos were worn by hundreds of millions of people during the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. Even though lapel pins are not as popular today, Maos’ legacy is deeply rooted in society. Chinese 40 years after his death. As the founder of modern China and the Chinese Communist Party, Mao remains a central figure in the Chinese national narrative and the party’s source of legitimacy, despite being responsible for the political violence that has claimed millions of lives in China. .

Thanks to Chairman Xis’ efforts, Mao is viewed more favorably today than ten years ago. While some in China see Mao as a vicious dictator, others see him as a symbol of equality. In fact, as China’s social structure becomes more rigid and economic growth slows, many leftists and young people have kissed Mao make sense of their daily struggles and follow in his footsteps to change society. Trying to cultivate a Mao-like charisma without propagating the Communist agenda, Xi introduced Mao as the leader who laid the foundation for making China a rich and influential country on the international stage.

The IOC’s investigation sparked waves of protests on Chinese social media, accusing the organization of targeting China and applying a double standard, especially after it suspended an investigation into US shot putter Raven Saunders, who has crossed his arms in an X shape when collecting a silver medal. medal. Adding to the anger, Chinese authorities have brought compliance under control and the national media has changed its tone from celebration to silence.

Contrast between low-profile official response and public outrage online reflects Chinese governments dilemma in dealing with its strained reputation abroad and its creeping nationalism at home. Over the past decade, China has adopted a wolf warrior tactic named after a Rambo-style Chinese nationalist film franchise, as diplomats and Chinese government officials aggressively defend CCP policies, more often than not. on Western social media platforms banned in China. Sometimes screenshots of these combative exchanges return inside the Great Wall of Fire and receive applause from Chinese netizens.

The approach has tarnished China’s overall image. As a result, the Chinese president has attempted, sometimes unsuccessfully, to curb the country’s wolf warriors and reduce aggressive diplomacy. In June, Xi Recount top party leaders that they must create a reliable, admirable and respectable country, and must be open and confident, but also modest and humble.

However, emboldened by the country’s meteoric rise on the world stage in recent years, much of the Chinese population may perceive mitigation as an aspiration to the West.

A pile of weak bones, one user wrote, referring to the Olympic committees and CCTV. The bourgeoisie and its media are weak and shameless.