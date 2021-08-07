Boris does not self-isolate after PM of staff were ‘side by side’ with positive tests for Covid | United Kingdom | New





The staff member has reportedly tested positive for Covid and has been close to the Prime Minister on several occasions during his trip to Scotland. Although Number 10 denied that the staff member was a close contact, a source insisted they had been “side by side” on several occasions. With the staff member not being a close contact, Downing Street insisted Mr Johnson did not need to self-isolate.

The source claimed the staff member flew on a “small plane” with the Prime Minister between Glasgow and Aberdeen. It is not known whether Mr Johnson has now been tested following the apparently positive case in his team. According to The Guardian, the staff member was asked to self-isolate, as were anyone identified as close contacts. It comes as Mr Johnson was forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Sajid Javid, Health Secretary who had tested positive for Covid.

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak was also forced to do so, although both initially claimed they would use the test and release scheme. After the public outcry, they reconsidered their decision and went into isolation, the Prime Minister doing so to Checkers. Mr Johnson is fully vaccinated and contracted the virus last year. Under current rules, those contacted by test and trace must self-isolate although it is unclear whether Mr Johnson was told to do so. JUST IN: Adonis ruthlessly mocked for calling to ‘reverse the worst of Brexit’

“The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive. “ There are reports that the Prime Minister has not been contacted by NHS Test and Trace. Starting August 16, the self-isolation requirements for those who are fully vaccinated will change. From that point on, those who come in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus and received a double bite will no longer need to self-isolate. Unvaccinated under-18s won’t need to self-isolate either.

Instead, you will be encouraged to take a PCR test although Mr Javid has claimed it will not be a legal requirement. A review of all restrictions and measures will be carried out in September to assess the situation in the country.

Posted today, the UK has reported 31,808 Covid cases, bringing the total to 185,592 in the past seven days. Another 778 patients were admitted, bringing the total for the period ending in the last seven days to 5,498.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1473432/Boris-Johnson-news-not-self-isolating-positive-covid-test-Scotland-trip-latest-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos