Pakistan’s National Assembly passes resolution condemning attack on Hindu temple; Say “the Muslim community does not fulfill its duties”





Islamabad: The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a resolution to strongly condemn the attack and vandalism on a Hindu temple in the Rahim Yar Khan district of the Punjab province of Pakistan.

The resolution, presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, said: “This Assembly strongly condemns the rampaging of the temple,” and adds that Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the incident and gave instructions to translate the culprits to justice. .

“The Constitution of Pakistan provides full protection for the rights of minorities and this Assembly also affirms that the rights of minorities and their places of worship will be fully protected. The whole nation and government are united on this point. Islam fully protects the rights of minorities The House reassures the Hindu community and the Pakistan Hindu Council of their safety, ”said the resolution, quoted by Dawn.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, chief patron of the Pakistan Hindu Council, member of the National Assembly, also condemned the repeated attacks on Hindu temples. During a speech to the Pakistani assembly, Vankwani raised the issue of the attack on a temple and said such incidents disrespect the country.

The country’s Supreme Court also criticized the authorities for failing to end an attack on the Hindu temple and ordered the arrest of the culprits.

READ ALSO | Hindu temple vandalized in Pakistan’s Punjab province, mob destroys idols

On Wednesday, a mob of Bhong residents, who had been provoked by a social media post, broke into the Hindu temple and vandalized it, burning parts of it and destroying the idols of the Hindu gods.

The site, about 590 kilometers from Lahore, was reportedly vandalized by mobs after being incited by some about an incident in a madrassa. An official said last week that an eight-year-old Hindu boy urinated in the local madrassa library, as a result of which tensions arose in Bhong. Hindu and Muslim communities have lived peacefully in the region for decades.

