



07 AOT 2021 IS 13:53 PM EAM S Jaishankar meets Qatari Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi “I shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan. Also the concerns of the region that I have heard in recent interactions,” he tweeted. 07 AOT 2021 13:48 IS 58 patients evacuated after LPG leak at Mumbai municipal hospital A total of 58 patients, including 20 on coronavirus treatment, were evacuated on Saturday after an LPG leak was reported at Kasturba Municipal Hospital in Mumbai’s Chinchpokli area, an official said. 07 AOT 2021 13:28 IS Johnson & Johnson’s Single Dose Covid Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in India Johnson and Johnsons single dose Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India. India now has EUA for 5 Covid vaccines. 07 AOT 2021 13:22 IS The typhoon is expected to approach Tokyo on the last day of the Olympics A typhoon is expected to approach Tokyo and its neighboring areas from the Pacific on Sunday, the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo News reported. 07 AUG 2021 13:02 IS Fires ravage forests in Greece, thousands evacuated Wildfires ravaged vast swathes of Greece’s last remaining forests for another day on Saturday, encroaching on more populated areas after burning dozens of homes, businesses and farms. 07 AOT 2021 12:47 IS Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla conducts aerial survey in flood-affected Khanpur and Sangod areas Lok Sabha President Om Birla conducts an aerial survey of the areas of Khanpur and Sangod affected by the floods. “The crops were damaged and some casualties were reported. I asked the Secretaries of the Interior of the Center, State and more to investigate the damage. The NDRF team was deployed. “, did he declare. 07 AOT 2021 12:45 IS UK Prime Minister Johnson will not self-isolate after positive Covid test of staff member British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to self-isolate even though a member of his staff on a recent trip to Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus, his Downing Street office has said. 07 AOT 2021 12:22 PM IS Ganga exceeds the level of danger in Patna, the ghats submerged The water level of the Ganga river has exceeded the danger level in Patna due to the incessant rainfall. 07 AUG 2021 12:07 EST Indians should buy handicrafts during festival season: PM Modi Indians should buy handicrafts during festival season to encourage people in this area: PM Narendra Modi. 07 AOT 2021 11:50 AM IS Too bad that several neighborhoods of MP are facing rain and flooding: PM Modi Too bad that several neighborhoods of MP are facing rains and floods. Lives and livelihoods of many affected people. Government of India and Nation as a Whole Stand by Madhya Pradesh in These Times of Crisis: PM Interacting with Pradhan Recipients Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as MP. 07 AOT 2021 11:33 AM IS PM Modi interacts with Pradhan beneficiaries Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Pradhan beneficiaries Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, via video conference. 07 AOT 2021 11:30 am IS The United States now registers an average of 100,000 new Covid-19 infections per day The seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections has exceeded 100,000 in the United States, returning to levels not seen since the winter flare. 07 AOT 2021 11:10 AM IS Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea (State TV) More than a thousand homes were damaged and around 5,000 people were evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the country’s public broadcaster reported, with swathes of farmland also flooded by the flood. 07 AOT 2021 10:44 AM Bombay HC rejects Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe’s demands in pornography case Bombay High Court rejects claims by Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty and Ryan Thorpe challenging the trial court’s remand order and requesting immediate release. 07 AOT 2021 10:32 AM IS 2nd terrorist arrested during the Budgam meeting Budgam encounter: The second terrorist who escaped from the dating site, after following a lead, was arrested in Khrew. A pistol and a grenade were recovered in his possession. The truck driver also stopped: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. 07 AOT 2021 10:23 AM IS Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finishes 4th at the Olympic Games Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished 4th at the Olympics after being licensed under 68 in the final round. 07 AOT 2021 09:49 AM IS India reports 38,628 new cases of Covid-19 India reports 38,628 new cases of Covid-19, 40,017 recoveries and 617 deaths in past 24 hours, health ministry says Total number of cases: 3 18 95 385 Active cases: 4,12,153 Total recoveries: 3 10 55 861 Number of deaths: 4 27 371 07 AUG 2021 09:39 EST Covid vaccine production increased to 40 lakh doses per day: MoS Health To vaccinate the entire eligible population against Covid-19 as soon as possible, vaccine production in the country has increased from 2.5 lakh doses per day to around 40 lakh doses per day, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Friday. 07 AOT 2021 09:11 AM IS Thane District Adds 218 Covid-19 Cases; seven others die The district of Thane in Maharashtra reported 218 new positive cases for the coronavirus, which brought its number of infections to 5,46,326, an official said on Saturday. 07 AUG 2021 08:56 EST 30 people infected with the Delta variant in Nashik As many as 30 people across Maharashtra’s Nashik have been infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, the Nashik District Hospital informed Friday. 07 AUG 2021 08:18 Brazil reports 1,056 more deaths from Covid-19 Brazil has recorded 1,056 additional Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its national toll to 561,762, the health ministry said on Friday. 07 AUG 2021 08:04 EST Delta worsens in Australia’s biggest cities despite closures The Delta outbreak has worsened in Australia’s largest cities, with cases in Sydney and Melbourne reaching new highs for the current outbreak. AUG 07, 2021 07:27 EST Mexico’s capital on highest Covid alert amid spike in cases Mexico City and half a dozen of the country’s 32 states are now on red alert as Covid-19 infections hit their highest level on record. AUG 07, 2021 07:02 EST NASA’s Mars rover fails to collect rocks in search of alien life NASA’s Perseverance drilled into the surface of Mars but failed in its initial attempt to collect rock samples that would be recovered by future missions for analysis by scientists on Earth. 07 AOT 2021 06:42 AM IS Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths exceed 22,000 Bangladesh reported 12,606 new cases of Covid-19 and 248 new deaths on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,335,260 and the death toll to 22,150, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. 07 AOT 2021 06:14 AM IS Tokyo Reports 4,515 New Cases at 2020 Summer Olympics The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 4,515 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday while an additional 29 people associated with the 2020 Summer Olympics also tested positive. 07 AOT 2021 06:04 AM IS Tejas Express is back on track from today The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the Ahmedabad Mumbai and Lucknow New Delhi Tejas Express trains will resume operations from Saturday. 07 AOT 2021 05:50 AM IS 1 terrorist killed during a meeting in Budgam of JK A terrorist killed during an encounter at JK’s Budgam. An AK rifle was also found. The operation is still in progress. 07 AOT 2021 05:28 AM IS Bihar schools for grades 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen today Schools in Bihar reopen for grades 9 to 12, as well as colleges and coaching establishments from Saturday. 07 AOT 2021 05:17 AM IS Delhi court to hear Umar Khalid bail request in northeast Delhi riots today A Delhi court will hear on Saturday the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act in the Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. AUG 07, 2021 05:04 EST IMD predicts low rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas A thunderstorm with light to moderate rains would occur over isolated areas of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjacent areas over the next 2 hours (Posted at 4:40 am ): Meteorological Department of India.

