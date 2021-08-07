Turkey in talks with 10 countries, including Pakistan, to sell its most powerful drone

Turkish drone giant Baykar is in talks with at least 10 countries for its TB2 (Tactical Block 2) UCAV, said Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of the company. The names of potential clients were not mentioned, but experts believe Pakistan may be one of his clients.

Bayraktar revealed the latest information at the Aviation and Space Summit, hosted by the Aviation and Space Club of Gebze Technical University on August 4, the Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey recently unveiled a stealth-carrier-based unmanned aircraft program called MIUS to solidify its position as a drone superpower.

Unmanned planes will change the concept of air warfare and replace fifth-generation planes, Bayraktar can be heard sayingin a video, a sarcastic remark allegedly aimed at the United States, which continues to be proud of its fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

The Bayraktar TB2

It is a medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) tactical drone capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and armed attack missions. An on-board avionics suite with a triple redundant computer system allowsautonomoustaxiing, takeoff, landing and cruising.

The TB2 has proven its effectiveness with more than 300,000 operational flight hours. Since 2014, he has successfully carried out missions in the Turkish armed forces, the gendarmerie and the Turkish national police.

Currently, 160 Bayraktar platforms are serving Turkey, Qatar, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The Bayraktar TB2 holds the record in Turkish aviation history for endurance (with 27 hours 3 minutes) and for altitude (with 27,030 feet). Bayraktar TB2 is also the first aircraft in its class to be exported abroad.

Such developments regarding the sale of the Baykars Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle abroad would result in export revenues constituting a significant portion of the overall revenues of the company. UCAV TB2 was incorporated by the military of Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Qatar.

Azerbaijan has widely used this drone in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was also used by Turkish forces in Libya and Syria.

At the same time, Poland also signed a contract for the purchase of Turkish TB2 drones, making it the first NATO member country to acquire Turkish drones. These combat drones would be armed with anti-tank projectiles.

According to reports, Poland will purchase a logistics and training package with the drone. The first delivery is expected to be delivered in 2022.

Latvia could become the second EU and NATO member state to acquire these Turkish drones, the Daily Sabah reported.

Albania has also expressed interest in this combat drone. Parliament has set aside an additional 8 million euros ($ 9.5 million) budget for the purchase of the TB2 drones.

According to Turkish authorities, the country has become the fourth largest producer of drones since Ankara took the initiative to produce drones nationally with the aim of reducing reliance on Western weapons.

The drone was first delivered to the Turkish Army in 2014 and underwent upgrades in 2015. It is currently in service with the General Command of the Gendarmerie, the General Directorate of Security Forces and the ‘National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Baykar’s CTO has announced that the Bayraktar TB3, a variant of the TB2 that has a takeoff weight of 1450 kg and can operate at high altitude, will make its maiden flight in 2022. This variant would be a crucial part of its amphibious. TCG Anadolu assault ship.

Pakistan-Turkey links

The possibility of Pakistan purchasing the TB2 drone cannot be ruled out given that it shares close defense ties with Turkey.

Pakistan last month conferred the title of Nishan-e-Imtiaz or Order of Excellence on the commander of the Turkish ground forces, General Umit Dundar.

Likewise, in April 2021, the Turkish armed forces awarded General Nadeem Raza, Pakistani chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the distinction of “Legion of Merit” for his contribution to strengthening the defense links between them. two countries.

In January this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started welding the third vessel to be built for the Pakistani Navy under Project Milgem, Dawn reported.

Pakistan had signed a contract for four Milgem-class corvettes with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish public defense company, in 2018. According to the agreement, two corvettes will be built in Turkey and the other two will be built in Pakistan.

In addition, Pakistan has agreed to extend an agreement with Turkey for T129 Atak helicopters. Signed in 2018, the planned supply to replace its fleet of AH1F Cobra combat helicopters acquired in the 1980s, sawseveral delays.

