New Zealand relationship could be about to change – The Diplomat

Publicity

As New Zealand’s highly successful Olympic campaign in Tokyo draws to a close, it’s easy to be just as positive and optimistic about the state of New Zealand’s broader relationship with Japan.

If New Zealand’s trade relations were Olympic sports, Japan would miss out on a medal, but not by much. Japan is New Zealand fifth trading partner behind only China, Australia, the United States and the EU. There is a healthy trade surplus in favor of New Zealand. Fruits, dairy and aluminum are currently at the top of New Zealand’s export list, while tourism and education were also major contributors before COVID-19. In return, Japanese exports to New Zealand are dominated by vehicles.

The trading relationship is only expected to strengthen over time as the incremental benefits accumulate under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). For example, prices on New Zealand beef exports will gradually fall to 9 percent by 2033, from 38.5 percent currently. Tariffs on almost all cheeses will be eliminated entirely, as will those on seafood.

Even before these gains, the relationship with Japan was one of New Zealand’s absolute favorites. In the last Perceptions of Asia According to a survey by the Asia New Zealand Foundation, published in June, 71% of people thought Japan was friendly towards New Zealand. It was by far the most popular Asian and non-English speaking country. The next countries on the list, Germany and South Korea, achieved usability scores of 59% and 51% respectively.

A long tradition of sporting and cultural exchanges partly explains the positive feeling towards Japan. Simon Draper, director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, point to working holiday visas, a strong New Zealand involvement in Japan’s JET English teacher program, and a long list of sister city relationships are just a few of the determining factors.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Rugby diplomacy helps too. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and then Foreign Secretary Winston Peters all were largely successful official visits in Japan in 2019 to coincide with the host country of the Rugby World Cup.

A rare diplomatic blunder by Ardern when she said that China instead of Japan did not appear to cause damage in the longer term. Peters was even invited to return to Japan as special guest of the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, held a month later.

Brief Diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

Japanese popular culture serves as the background music for the relationship. David Capie, who wrote a report on the New Zealand-Japan relationship for the Asia New Zealand Foundation in 2019, highlighted the rise of Japanese culture in New Zealand from the 1980s, including karaoke, manga, Pokémon, and sushi. According to him, Japan is a superpower of soft power.

Publicity

Interpersonal relations between New Zealand and Japan have also played a major role. Jacinda Ardern herself is a good example she learned Japanese and hosted a Japanese exchange student when she was at school.

From a New Zealand perspective, the past few years have also largely neutralized two main areas of tension between trade and whaling. Japan’s decision to join the CPTPP, which entered into force at the end of 2018, resolved major trade disputes. Whaling has also ceased to be the obstacle it once was, after Japan stopped hunting whales in the Southern Ocean in 2018.

But New Zealand’s relationship with Japan could be about to get much more complicated.

Under Abe Shinzo, Japanese Prime Minister from 2012 to 2020, Japan sought to become a bigger global player. One of the first signs of this new engagement was Abes’s surprise decision to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations in 2013 against fierce internal opposition. Another came in 2015, when the Japanese parliament voted despite widespread public protests to allow the country military to fight abroad, provided certain conditions are met. This decision was previously unthinkable, thanks to Japan’s pacifist waiver of war constitution that went into effect in 1947. Abe even tried, but ultimately failed to change the constitution itself.

Tokyo’s relations with Beijing might have been expected to deteriorate due to Abes’ policies. After all, Abe was also the architect of the Free and open Indo-Pacific a doctrine later enthusiastically adopted by Australia and the United States which can only be understood as a direct challenge to China’s dominance in the region. But surprisingly, Sino-Japanese relations gradually improved during Abes’ tenure. Regular high-level exchanges helped ease tensions. Abe made a official visit to China in 2018 and even invited Xi Jinping to Japan for a highly symbolic state visit (although COVID-19 delayed the trip indefinitely and Abe left office before the visit could be rescheduled).

Essentially, Abe has taken the tightrope approach of keeping the West and China happy. It is a strategy that New Zealand itself is very familiar with.

But Japan now has a new prime minister, and the country’s relations with China are deteriorating. Suga yoshihide, the new leader of Japan, does not have the personal connection Abe had with Xi and he seems to chart a more confrontational path.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Last month, an annual edition white paper of the Japanese Defense Ministry focused on China as its main national security threat. For the first time, he also warned of a crisis in Taiwan. Another clear signal or a very unfortunate blunder came in June, when Suga angered Beijing by call Taiwan a country.

Suga has aligned Japan even more closely with the United States’ recent tougher stance on China.

After a rare joint visit by the US Secretary of State for Defense and Secretary of State to Tokyo in March, a joint statement by the United States and Japan explicitly addressed China’s behavior in no uncertain terms and underscored the United States’ steadfast commitment to defend Japan. To underscore this point, the statement specifically supported Japan’s claim to the disputed Senkaku / Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea.

Publicity

Also in March, Suga joined the first leaders summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad for short) with its counterparts from Australia, India and the United States. While Abe himself had relaunched the Quad, it was the first time that a summit had been held at leaders’ level. It was another highly symbolic challenge for China.

Where do these changes leave New Zealand? Since the signing of the CPTPP, relations between Japan and New Zealand are almost too good to be true. But if Tokyo continues to take a tougher stance on China and pays more attention to hard-power defense issues, it could make New Zealand’s relationship with Japan more difficult. The relationship would inevitably end up focusing on more than just business and people-to-people relationships. Trade could end up being linked or combined with other more uncomfortable issues.

In this regard, there are early signs that New Zealand is reading the play. At conferences in July, Ardern and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta both noted that New Zealand may be interested in a Quad-plus arrangement, alongside Australia, India, Japan and the United States. It remains to be seen exactly what form any cooperation would take.

Tokyo 2020 is coming to an end. But the real games may be just getting started.

This article was originally published by the Democracy Project, which aims to improve New Zealand democracy and public life by promoting critical thinking, analysis, debate and engagement in politics and society.