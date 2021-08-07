MPAs collectively denounce the attack on a temple





KARACHI:

The Sindh Assembly on Friday condemned Wednesday’s mob attack on a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan. He demanded that the Punjab government take action against the culprits.

Passing a joint resolution proposed by the opposition and members of the Treasury, lawmakers called it a conspiracy to harm interfaith harmony in the country.

“It’s a brutal attack and the culprits can be identified. We call on the Sindh regime to approach the Punjab and the federal government to take action against the culprits, ”said Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MP Nand Kumar Goklani while moving the resolution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Mangla Sharma of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Sanjay Gangwani of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and all minority MPs, in reserved seats, also tabled an identical resolution condemning the incident.

“All the members of this house, belonging to different parties, are united on the issue. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid must take action, ”said Mangla Sharma.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani also condemned the attack and assured the drafters that their views would be conveyed to the government of Punjab for further action. Shortly after the videos went viral, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Justice of Pakistan took note of the incident.

The assembly also unanimously adopted two bludgeoning resolutions, expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Indian Kashmir two years after the revocation of the special status of the valley by the Indian government.

Two identical resolutions – one proposed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ghanwer Ali Khan of Isran and the other tabled jointly by Pakistani parliamentary leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Bilal Ahmed and Muhammad Hussain Khan of MQM – were clubbed by President Agha Siraj Durrani.

The movers vehemently criticized the Indian government for committing atrocities in the occupied part of the valley and its attempt to convert Kashmiris into a minority through demographic changes on their own land.

“This house reiterates its unanimous determination to establish, defend and preserve the right of the occupied Indian Kashmiri people to self-determination and independence,” reads the resolution of the PPP legislator.

He added that the assembly expressed its solidarity with the Indian people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been subjected to a brutal display of violence, illegal detentions, blackouts in the media and worse. form of human rights violations.

“This house draws attention to the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions which offer the people of Kashmir the opportunity to decide their fate through a free and fair plebiscite,” we read .

Read more: Hindu temple collapses in Lakki Marwat

“The assembly reaffirms our unanimous contempt for the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution which grants special status to the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The house recognizes the sacrifices of the brave and valiant sons and daughters of Kashmir who sacrificed their lives for the independence, dignity and glory of Kashmir. He added that the assembly reaffirmed that the question of Jammu and Kashmir remains unfinished and has continued to be on the United Nations agenda since 1948.

He also rejected the granting of citizenship to people belonging to other states or provinces, saying it was a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and an attempt to bring about demographic changes to the occupied territory.

The MPAs demanded the immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces from the territory and the restoration of civil order. They urged the international community to focus its attention on gross human rights violations, kidnappings and cases of rape. “The house expresses, on behalf of the people of Sindh, our entire determination to resolve the dispute in Kashmir and to implement the UN resolutions, in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” the resolution reads.

The provincial government urged the Center to accelerate efforts on national, regional and global forums to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris and enable a swift resolution of the problem.

Earlier, as the session began under the chairmanship of speaker Durrani, PPP MPA and Auqaf Department Parliamentary Secretary Heer Ismail Sohu answered questions about the sanctuary facilities and recent development work being carried out by the department.

During the session, Muttahida Majlis e Amal MPA, on a point of order, addressed the issue of mismanagement during matrix exams in Karachi. He asked why the question papers were arriving at the exam centers late. “There has been total mismanagement. Instead of providing question papers early in the morning, council officials handed them to the students at 7pm, ”he said.

Posted in The Express Tribune, August 7, 2021.

