PM Modi’s big 3-day meeting next week to chart the course for the remaining 3 years





Prime Minister Modi and ministers will meet for three days next week in the parliament annex. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet will hold a three-day conclave next week to set an agenda for the remaining three years of the government’s tenure, sources said on Friday, as the government seeks ways to combat the latent public resentment. For the first time since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Modi’s government has been seen struggling in recent months to counter criticism over a range of issues ranging from its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the rise in cost of living, with persistent decline. against his new agricultural laws. Last month, he let go of a dozen ministers including health, IT and petroleum in an attempt to revitalize his government and protect himself from criticism. A host of new faces, with particular attention to the upcoming state elections, have been sworn in in the new cabinet. In their first major caucus since taking the oath, the new team of ministers are expected to meet for three days starting Tuesday after 6 p.m. in the parliament annex to chart a course for the next three years, sources said. BJP to NDTV. The work of all ministries over the past month will be reviewed and targets will be set, they said. The new ministers will also be briefed in detail on their departments and ministries and what is expected of them, they added. With seven states set to hold elections next year and national polls slated for 2024, the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have expressed concern over declines in popularity of Prime Minister Modi who have failed to succeed. influence enough voters in West Bengal this year. Many of the party’s decisions over the past few months, from overhauling the cabinet to restructuring its leadership in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have been driven by these factors. After his return to power in 2019, when the government was able to list two announcements in its first two years – the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh – as major achievements, it has been seen floundering in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and relentless attacks from the opposition since last year. In addition to the disastrous handling of the second wave of coronavirus and the fierce resistance of farmers against a package of reforms, a skyrocketing price of fuel, cooking oil and other essentials has brought the government considerable disfavour for the government. middle-class voters in recent months.

