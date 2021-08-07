UK government marked Shambolic by Drakeford for travel change management





M Ark Drakeford has criticized the UK government for handling the latest changes to international travel restrictions, calling them chaotic. The Welsh Prime Minister told a press conference on Friday that his government had a different view of the risks of relaxing travel rules. He said this was due to the increase in coronavirus cases seen last fall, which was in part due to the large number of people returning from other countries and bringing the virus with them. Wales had delayed England’s lead in easing travel restrictions, but confirmed on Thursday they would also make the major changes from 4 a.m. on Sunday, with Scotland and the North Ireland. We would have had a different system, simpler, easier for people to understand READ MORE The changes include the removal of the quarantine of fully vaccinated passengers returning from France. India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will be removed from the red list, while Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia will join the green list. Mexico, Georgia and the French overseas territories of Reunion and Mayotte are added to the red category. Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan accused the UK government of failing to consult decentralized governments beforehand on the changes. Drakeford said: I thought last week was pretty chaotic at the UK level trying to get a sane answer to a sane question about how much people were going to have to self-isolate, which countries were affected, how the system should work in the future, was quite difficult to do and seemed to change every day. We would have had a different system, simpler, easier for people to understand. One of the things that I think we learned, and certainly received advice from the start of the pandemic, is that you need to try to make what you are asking people as simple and easy to understand as possible, because the easier it is to understand, the more likely it is that people will be able to follow it. Honestly, I don’t think you can say that the traffic light system lives up to those kinds of criteria. Travel agencies have said the changes are a positive step forward, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urged to open up travel, especially to Europe, more quickly and do away with costly testing regimes. While UK Transport Secretary Minister Grant Shapps has said the need to continue to be cautious, Mr Johnson has told broadcasters he wants people to go on vacation. The Prime Minister said: We want people to be able to travel, we want the travel industry to restart, we want to see tourists come back to our country a very, very important part of our economy, but you have to balance that with the must protect ourselves against the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/uk-government-mark-drakeford-first-minister-boris-johnson-government-b949557.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos