Pak debt spiral shoots; Imran government rents PM house to raise funds





Buffaloes, exhausted luxury cars, country’s highways, airports are mortgaged as Pakistan’s external debt rises to $ 113.8 billion in 2020

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan reveals that the Imran Khan government paid $ 11.895 billion in external public debt service in 2019-2020. PTI file photo

The vicious debt trap has forced Pakistan to ridiculous levels of austerity. The country has apparently rented out the prime minister’s official residence, which means the house will be rented out to host fashion shows and cultural and educational events to generate funds, according to media reports. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already moved to his other residence at Bani Gala in Islamabad in a residential locality on the eastern shore of Lake Rawal.

As of September 2018, Khan had raked in (Pakistani) 23 lakh Rs (one Indian rupee equals 2.19 Pak / Pkr rupees) when his PTI government auctioned off eight buffaloes kept by his predecessor Nawaz Sharif at PM House for his needs. gastronomic. The government recently auctioned 61 luxury cars, raising some Rs. 200 million. The plan was to auction 102 surplus cars, including bulletproof vehicles, and four helicopters used by the Cabinet Division.

The sale of three buffaloes and five calves belonging to the PM house amounted to Pkr 2,302,000 at an auction held in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper said, adding that most of them had been sold. bought by supporters of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s public debt exceeded 87% of GDP at the end of 2019-20, compared to around 72% of GDP at the end of 2017-18. The country’s total external debt and liabilities reached $ 113.8 billion in FY2020, up from US $ 106.3 billion in FY19.

Earlier this year, the country’s Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh, during the presentation of the fiscal policy and the debt policy statement to parliament, revealed that Pakistan’s total debt stands at 36 500 billion rupees, including 11.5 trillion rupees borrowed over the past two years – 600 billion rupees for debt service, Rs 3 trillion rupees for the correction of the rupee-dollar parity and 1.5 trillion rupees Rupees for subsidies to fill the fiscal gap due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Debt servicing has become the biggest problem for the government as it continually has to borrow to repay past debts.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan reveals that the Imran Khan government paid $ 11.895 billion in external public debt service in 2019-2020 and $ 3.593 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Fixed costs paid to independent power producers who contribute significantly to power generation in Pakistan are a major source of circular debt or outstanding debt in the power sector. However, the main cause is the capacity payment to large power projects implemented since 2015, mainly under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

Things have gone so far that the Pakistani federal government has considered mortgaging the gigantic Fatima Jinnah park in sector F9 in Islamabad to obtain a loan of PKR 500 billion, according to Pakistani media. It comes as Pakistan’s relations with its two largest sources of remittances and foreign exchange are in decline – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As if that weren’t enough, the Pakistani government decided to mortgage the country’s main airports and road network and issue Sukuk bonds, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in June this year. A sukuk is an Islamic financial certificate, similar to a Western finance bond, conforming to Islamic Sharia religious law.

The government’s asset mortgage summary for large-scale borrowing via the Sukuk bond issue has been approved by the federal cabinet, Geo News reported.

According to the summary, Sukuk bonds will be issued and loans contracted, keeping as collateral the Islamabad highway, the Islamabad-Peshawar highway, the Pinid Bhattia-Lahore highway section and the airports of Lahore, Islamabad and Multan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/international/pak-debt-spiral-shoots-imran-govt-rents-out-pm-house-to-raise-funds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

