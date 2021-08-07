Azerbaijan helps Turkey contain massive wildfires





Azerbaijan is one of the countries responding to the ongoing forest fires in Turkey. Hundreds of firefighters, equipment and transport have been sent to Turkey from Azerbaijan in the past few days. Since July 30, an amphibious aircraft, a helicopter, 93 fire trucks, special fire fighting equipment, an ambulance and 510 firefighters from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations have been dispatched to Turkey. The ministry’s amphibious aircraft is supporting operations against the forest fires that have raged in dozens of Turkish provinces since July 28. Azerbaijani firefighters are deployed mainly in the Mughla and Denizli Regions. An Azerbaijani brigade joined forces with Turkish firefighters on Thursday to extinguish the fire at the Kamarkoy thermal power plant in Mughla. The operation prevented the adjacent Yenikoy thermal power plant from being affected by forest fires. In view of the strategic role of Kamarkoy and Yenikoy thermal power plants in supplying power to Mughla, the facilities were placed under the protection of Azerbaijani firefighters. Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Lt. Gen. Etibar Mirzayev discussed measures with local officials that would ensure reliable fire protection at the stations. President Ilham Aliyev expressed the support and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people and government to Turkey in a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also expressed support for Turkey in video footage dedicated to Ankara’s efforts to curb the weeklong forest fires. In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 6, President Aliyev suggested sending 200 more firefighters, bringing the number of firefighters in Azerbaijan to 710. Turkey has been fighting massive forest fires since July 28. Some 187 forest fires raging from southwestern Mughla district to south-central Adana province have broken out so far. As of Thursday, 172 of them had been contained, the Turkish government confirmed. The country’s health ministry has confirmed nine deaths fires. Thousands of firefighters, volunteers and aerial firefighting equipment, including helicopters and water bombers, worked to put out the fires. According to Turkish officials, currently 21 amphibious plane, including one from Azerbaijan, three from Russia, two from Spain and three from the European Commission, are working to extinguish the flames. Ukraine, Iran and Qatar have also sent personnel and equipment to help Turkey step up operations against the wildfires. Currently, fires are still raging in some districts of Antalya, Mughla, Denizli and Hatay regions. Firefighting efforts are countered by strong wind and hot temperature, which spread forest fires. An all-time high of 45.5 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) in weather temperature was recorded in Mughla this week. While President Erdogan drew parallels between the Covid-19 pandemic and forest fires, calling them “a global threatHe also highlighted the possible reasons for the forest fires in Turkey, including ecoterrorism. According to him, the Turkish police and intelligence services have been investigating links between terrorist groups and the forest fires. Previously, members of a branch of the terrorist organization PKK, known as the “Children of Fire”, claimed responsibility for the forest fires in Turkey and threatened the Turkish government with more forest fires.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caspiannews.com/news-detail/azerbaijan-helps-turkey-contain-massive-wildfires-2021-8-6-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos