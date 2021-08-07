Why is Maryam Nawaz’s son running Rahim Yar Khan’s elections?





Senior journalist Haroon Rashid recently revealed that Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar will lead Rahim Yar Khan’s upcoming election. PML-N has yet to confirm the news.

Haroon Rashid revealed the news during an interview last night. He also explained why Rahim Yar Khan was chosen despite the low number of votes of the PML-N in the Siraiki belt.

According to Haroon Rashid, Chaudhry Munir is the reason. Chaudhry Munir is a wealthy Pakistani businessman and the stepfather of Maryam Nawaz’s daughter.

Chaudhry Munir, who rose from a humble background to become one of the richest businessmen in the country with his own private jets, rose to prominence during Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s time as chief minister of the Punjab because of its close political and trade relations with the Chaudhries of Gujrat.

Therefore, due to Chaudhry Munirs stronghold in Rahim Yar Khan and his close ties to the Nawaz family, he will help Junaid Safdar campaign for Rahim Yar Khan.

Learn more about Junaid Safdar

Junaid Safdar is a political studies student at the University of Cambridge. He is also the first Pakistani captain of the Cambridge polo team. He decided to enter politics in 2018 as the third generation of the Sharif family to choose a political career.

Sources have revealed that Junaid is currently acquiring political training from Nawaz, who often accompanies him to political rallies as well.

In 2018, London police arrested Junaid Safdar for beating protesters outside the family’s London residence. However, Junaid Safdar claimed that the protester attacked him first.

Read more: Sons of Maryams and Hussain Nawaz arrested over attacks on protesters

Junaid Safdar: target of criticism

Part of the opposition, Junaid Safdar is a privileged target of critics. During his recent election campaign in Kashmir, Prime Minister Khan targeted Junaid Safdar playing polo. Commonly seen as the game of the rich, Prime Minister Khan accused Maryam Nawaz of plundering public money to fund her son’s luxury sport.

Maryam Nawaz then hit back at Prime Minister Khan’s statements. She retaliated by saying that at least her son was not raised on the knees of the Jews. Maryam Nawaz was targeting the ex-wife of Prime Minister Khan, Jemima Goldsmith.

After this statement by Maryam, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, also launched into the controversy. Jemima said: Maryam Nawaz announced that my children are raised on the knees of the Jews. I left Pakistan in 2004 for the same reason. I have suffered anti-Semitic attacks from the media and politicians for almost a decade. This includes death threats and demonstrations outside my house every week. But it continues anyway. “

My children are raised on the knees of the Jews, @MaryamNSharif announced today. I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-Semitic attacks by the media and politicians (and weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC

– Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021

After Jemimas’ statement, Maryam also responded by tweeting it. Maryam said, “I am not interested in you or your children or your personal life because I have much better things to do. But if your ex-husband Imran Khan is dragging the family, others will have to react. You should only blame your ex-husband.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz calls for Prime Minister Khan’s resignation

