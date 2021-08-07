Ideological competition with China is inevitable, like it or not

Such warnings tend to come from two main camps. Political progressives warn that defining the deadlock as a Cold War-style ideological contest divide the world , divert attention from efforts to social problems at home, and make the fight more difficult climate change . Realistic foreign policy thinkers, on the other hand, believe framing the US-China relationship in ideological terms is alien to the fundamental problems of great power competition and could alienate important US allies and partners as well.

Like resentful US-Chinese talks Indeed, at the end of July, the tensions between the two superpowers did not cease to intensify. Beijing said the relationship is now at an impasse and faces serious difficulties. US President Joe Biden has increasingly characterized strategic competition with China as part of a broader conflict between democracies and autocracies in the 21st century. It prompted dissidents in Washington and around the world to speak out against both countries’ prospect. slip in an ideological competition reminiscent of the Cold War.

Despite this, however, neither group tends to seriously suggest that the United States cease to stand up for human rights and liberal democratic governance around the world. It is now a rare piece of bipartite agreement in Washington and with voters more broadly, perhaps in part because China has served to highlight the problem and such an argument would carry little weight. But this position creates a contradiction: the defense of these values ​​itself represents an ideology fundamentally in contradiction with the vision of the world to which Beijing subscribes. For this reason, the truth is that ideological competition with China is inevitable.

Progressives and realists who are opposed to ideological competition with China but unwilling to call for an end to the promotion of liberal values ​​suffer from two basic misunderstandings: one about China and the other about the United States. The first is to fail to understand the basic Marxist-Leninist worldview of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Beijing views the universal values ​​promoted by liberalism as a deadly threat to its continued existence, a conclusion it came to after witnessing the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, which called for democratic reforms, freedom of movement. expression and freedom of the press and the collapse of the Soviet Union for two years. later. From this point of view, liberalism and the CCP cannot coexist in China, and liberalism’s conception of its values ​​as universal makes active ideological warfare a necessity for Beijing.

The CCP expressed this view most directly in an April 2013 document Communiqué on the Current State of the Ideological Sphere, better known as Document 9who warned against seven perils reversing the grip of parties on power. Among these threats was the idea that Western values ​​are the dominant norm for all human civilization and that Western freedom, democracy and human rights are universal and eternal and apply to all mankind.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has consistently reinforced this point of view in his public remarks. As of July 2013, he was Warning the party which currently struggles in the ideological field are extraordinarily fierce and although [they] are invisible, they are a matter of life and death. In fact, he said, Western hostile forces are accelerating their peaceful development and color revolution in China as part of a strategy of Westernizing and dividing China openly and covertly. Similarly, in January 2014, Xi was Speaking of a treacherous international situation and an intensification of the struggle between two ideologies, with the United States desperately seeking to use liberal ideas to undermine the CCP regime and prevent the rise of China. Xis’ belief that China is the target of ideological warfare only intensified after U.S.-China relations derailed further amid growing widespread disillusionment in Washington after decades of strategic engagement with it. Beijing and the subsequent start of the US-China trade war in 2018.

Beijing therefore saw itself in a long-standing ideological competition with Western liberalisms defended by the United States long before Western critics discovered the issue. It is a mistake to think that China can never be convinced otherwise as long as the West continues to promote liberal values.

The second misconception is to fail to recognize that the CCP is right about at least one thing: liberalism, with its ideas on human rights and democratic norms, is indeed an ideology that many Americans seem to have forgotten. . After the defeat of the main ideological rivals of liberalism in the twentieth century, fascism and Soviet communism, it has become customary to see universalized Western liberal democracy as the end point of the ideological evolution of mankind and as the final form of human government, as argued by Francis Fukuyama in his 1989 book. essay, The End of History? In other words, Western conventional wisdom has come to regard liberalism as exactly what China’s Paper 9 claimed: the dominant standard for all human civilization.

Those who militate against the American-Chinese ideological struggle fail to recognize that the promotion of human rights and democracy is, in fact, the promotion of an ideology. That’s not to say Washington shouldn’t do it anyway, but it should at least be aware that it doesn’t advocate a neutral stance.

Given that it is highly unlikely that the United States will ever give up promoting the superiority of democracies and the universality of human rights, and the CCP considers itself already locked in an ideological conflict with the In the West, ideological competition will be an inevitable part of the broader strategy between the United States and China. competition, whether someone is happy about it or not.

The right question, on the contrary, is how to deal with this element of ideological conflict within a broader strategic framework which can establish safeguards around the strategic American-Chinese competition and thus prevent open confrontations. This could explicitly mean refraining from doing regime change in China, a strategic objective of US policy, as the Trump administration has sometimes blatantly eluded. This could mean carefully balancing the extent to which US human rights criticism of China translates rhetoric into sanctions and other punitive measures or a number of other options. policies that could be part of a more productive conversation. But first, those in the West who are wary of a protracted Cold War-style confrontation must recognize that some level of ideological competition with China is inevitable.