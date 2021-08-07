Roy Suryo hints Jokowi’s ‘lost’ video reveals Rp 11,000





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Roy Suryosatirical speech videoIDR 11 trillion which was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2016. The satire was conveyed by linking the controversy of the donation of 2,000 billion rupees for the management of Covid-19 to the family of Akidi Tio. Akidi Tio is a deceased businessman and his family plan to donate IDR 2,000 billion to the South Sumatran Police Chief for the handling of Covid-19. But to this day, money has never existed. In a upload to the @KMRTRoySuryo2 twitter account on Saturday (7/8), Roy attached a video of Jokowi’s speech claiming to have data on the amount of funds / assets of Indonesian citizens (WNI), both individuals and of companies, stored abroad with the amount reaching Rp11. a thousand trillion. The video relates to the government’s efforts to withdraw money held by Indonesian citizens abroad under the tax amnesty program. Information about this was previously posted on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat (Setkab), but it can no longer be read as the site has been under construction for a week. Photo: Roy Suryo Twitter screenshot

Tweet from Roy Suryo Photo: Roy Suryo Twitter screenshotTweet from Roy Suryo Roy asked for an explanation because the public received confused information from the government. Indeed, the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) said there was disinformation. “If, according to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, it is DISINFORMATION or CANULAR, it is better that the SetKab which officially declared that “the data exists” provides an official clarification. Do not delete the tweet for the sake of honesty “,Roy tweeted on the @ KMRTRoySuryo2 account on Saturday (7/8). He allowed CNNIndonesia.com to quote the joke. Explanation of Setkab It was separately confirmed that the Secretariat’s Cabinet Work Support Assistant Thanon Aria Dewangga could not provide an explanation for the news released five years ago. He admitted that he did not understand the subject of the 11 trillion rupees. “Well, I was just asked to be a cabinet work support assistant from 2019 so I don’t really understand the news from 2016,” Thanon said during his confirmation on Saturday (7/8) . Thanon did not care about the suspicions of a number of parties who suspected that the Secretariat’s website was not accessible in order to cover the 11 trillion rupee news, which is currently being discussed. He pointed out that the site was not accessible for a week as it was in the recovery phase due to the hack attempt that occurred. “If there are any observers or people who think this news is lost as the observers say, yes that is their right. system so that it does not happen again, ”he added. (so)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



