Vaccination coverage against Covid-19 in India exceeds 500 million; Comment from PM Modi, Union Minister of Health | Latest India News





The Union’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced on Friday that India had passed the milestone of administering more than 500 million (50 crore) doses of vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on what was the country’s 203rd day. vaccination campaign against Covid-19, which began on January 16. India’s cumulative vaccine coverage against Covid-19 is 500,348,866 according to the interim report at 7 p.m. today. The new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccine began on June 21. 4,329,763 doses of the vaccine were administered today, according to the 7 p.m. interim report, the ministry said in a statement. declaration. Giving further disruption, the statement noted that more than 172 million beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose, adding that five states have administered more than 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for said age group: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The number of new beneficiaries who received their first and second dose on August 6, until 7 p.m., stood at 3,210,613 and 1,119,060, respectively, the statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to compliment citizens on achieving this milestone. India’s fight against Covid-19 is receiving strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 500,000,000 mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure that our citizens are vaccinated as part of the Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine initiative, Prime Minister Modi tweeted. India skyrockets thanks to vaccination against Covid-19. Historic record of 500,000,000 doses administered to date, Mandaviya posted on Twitter. India’s fight against COVID-19 is getting a big boost. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to take advantage of these figures and ensure that our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021 The Union Minister of Health also listed the number of days needed to complete each step of this milestone: 0 to 100 million doses in 85 days, 100 to 200 million in 45 days, 200 to 300 million in 29 days , 300 to 400 million in 24 days, and the previous 100 million in just 20 days. Healthcare workers were the first to be vaccinated, followed by frontline workers, who became eligible from February 2. From March 1, vaccination was opened for people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities, while all people over 45 became eligible. for an injection from April 1. From May 1, any citizen aged 18 or over was allowed to be vaccinated against the viral disease. The vaccination campaign for children, meanwhile, is expected to begin this month. So far, four vaccines have received clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), two of which – Covishield and Covaxin – have been in use since the start of the campaign. The other two vaccines to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) are Sputnik V and Modernas anti-Covid jab. Of these, Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, is the first and so far the only indigenous vaccine against coronavirus disease. In recent days, other companies have also filed EUA applications with DCGI for their respective vaccine candidates.

