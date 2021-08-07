CPNE holds condolence reference for Arif Nizami





LAHOR:

The Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council (CPNE) held a condolence reference on Friday in memory of prominent journalist, editor-in-chief and CPNE president Arif Nizami.

Eminent editors-in-chief of the country’s newspapers, intellectuals and close collaborators of the late Nizami were present.

On this occasion, the governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, declared that he (Nizami) used to consider the cult of journalism.

“The emphasis on parliamentary democracy was Arif Nizami’s hallmark,” Sarwar said. “With his death, Pakistan lost a proud son. Arif Nizami was rightly the best Pakistani journalist and analyst. His father was his ideal person. I feel like the news was looking for him.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor of Punjab said that when Nizami announced Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wedding, a call came from Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain asking if the news was true. “I said if Arif Nizami had given it, he would have researched and reported it. Talk to him.”

He said Nizami was a real investigative reporter.

“I am proud to know him for 17-18 years. We first met him in the UK. We feel sorry for his wife and children.

Lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, the central leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, addressing the condolence reference, said: “The passing of Arif Nizami is a personal loss for me. It looks like a void.

In the 1970s, when “I was appointed Provincial Minister of Information, I was introduced to journalists in the Punjab. In the evening, I would go to Arif Nizami’s office.

“Arif Nizami has reported in various fields,” he said, adding that the first newspaper printed in blank was the Nawa-e-Waqt and that this ideology was that of the Nawa-e-Waqt. Whenever important information was stopped, he left it blank and that was a hallmark of Arif Nizami’s professionalism.

Arif Nizami used to speak harshly with a soft speech and a soft tone, he said, adding that the grievances of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto had also prompted tough questions.

“He was wearing very nice clothes. He was a fearless man, never afraid. All my life my father has known Nawa-e-Waqt as Hameed Nizami’s diary.

“Arif Nizami has never left the lineage of literature and manners. Never compromise on any principle.

At the end of the program, Fateha and prayers were offered for the late Arif Nizami.

