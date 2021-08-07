Jokowi considered slow to deal with pandemic, Megawati starts to get angry with party officials

Posted on August 7, 2021.

JAKARTA – The demand that the management of the Covid-19 pandemic be directly ordered by President Joko Widodo is a form of dissatisfaction by Megawati Soekarnoputri with the performance of the current government in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not without reason, if the government is deemed not to have handled Covid-19, then the PDI-P as the main party supporting the president will be affected.

The irritation of the PDI-P has started to swell because party officials who currently sit as President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are seen as slow to deal with Covid-19.

Megawati is also upset that Jokowi’s handling of Covid-19 is not directly led by Jokowi.

I think the anger of the PDIP is starting to swell because the government is slow. This annoyance is understandable as it will have direct implications for the PDIP vote, Indonesian Civil Society (LIMA) Executive Director Ray Rangkuti said on Saturday (7/8).

After all, Jokowi will be seen as part of the PDIP and not as a cadre or part of another party. Thus, its success or failure in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic will certainly have direct implications for the PDIP.

“Therefore, the PDIP is very careful that Jokowi does not become the target of wider public criticism due to the inaccuracy and speed of overcoming this pandemic,” said Ray Rangkuti, quoted by RMOL.

This UIN political observer Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta said the PDIP’s annoyance with Jokowi was growing politically.

Indeed, the ministers involved in the management of Covid-19 are not from the PDIP.

Other than that, Madame Risma, almost all of those responsible for the management of Covid-19 were handed over to ministers who usually came from Golkar. Call him Mr. Airlangga and Mr. LBP, he explained.

With this, the government’s success in tackling the pandemic will indirectly have implications for every party that houses ministers.

On the other hand, if the government is deemed to have failed, then the PDIP will become the target of criticism.

That’s why I call the PDIP’s irritation understandable, said Ray Rangkuti.

PDI-P DPP President Megawati Soekarnoputri previously asked President Joko Widodo to deal with the pandemic directly.

I told the President, you are the head of state, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, who must go there directly. Because this is an extraordinary problem, Megawati said during an event at an earthquake and tsunami mitigation training event virtually hosted by the DPP PDIP on Wednesday (4 / 8).

As is known, Joko Widodo is the President of the Republic of Indonesia. However, in the eyes of Megawarti Soekarnoputri, PDIP General Chairman Joko Widodo is a party official.

The party’s official term appeared before the 2014 presidential election. Jokowi was invited to the PDIP headquarters in Lenteng Agung, and in front of his cadres, Mega submitted a recommendation to Jokowi to become a presidential candidate.

Around this time, Mega reminded Jokowi that even though he had already pocketed a recommendation as a presidential candidate, he was still a party official who had to carry out party lines and orders.

Jokowi nodded respectfully and kissed Mega’s hand. Mega repeated the words of party officials. This time harder. (rmol / cornerone / aube / ima)