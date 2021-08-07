PM suggests 4-point strategy to reach $ 400 billion in exports in FY22





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today listed four factors to boost exports and urged all stakeholders to identify new products and destinations. Factors include the increase in the number of manufacturers, the removal of logistical problems, coordination between exporters and the government, and the search for more global markets for Indian products. Right now our exports represent about 20%. 100 of GDP. Considering the size of our economy, our potential, the base of our manufacturing and service industry, it has the potential to grow a lot, the prime minister said speaking to virtually all Indian missions and councils in India. promotion of exports with the objective of reaching 400 billion dollars in exports by 2021-22. Expanding on the four factors, Modi said that manufacturing should be qualitatively competent, as many consumers around the world place more importance on quality than price. The center and the states should make an effort to sort out the logistical issues, and it was also important that the government got shoulder to shoulder with the exporters. More importantly, it was important to find more international markets for products made in India. When all four factors come together, India’s local will become global. Making India for the world can happen, he said. Observing that a large portion of India’s exports included items from a handful of sectors such as petroleum products, gemstones and jewelry, engineering products and pharmaceuticals and that half of exports the country were being shipped to just four destinations, the prime minister said there was huge scope for diversification and expansion. With the opening of mines, coal, defense and railways, our exporters have more opportunities for growth and there is a need to develop futuristic strategies for the new regions, he said. To mark 75 years of independence, Modi asked heads of mission to identify 75 new items that could be exported from India to their country of operation. Modi also called on the Indian diaspora from different countries to get involved in the promotion campaign and help boost exports of specific items from their home states. State governments could also select five to ten priority products and send them to at least 75 countries, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/pm-suggests-4-point-strategy-to-achieve-400-b-exports-in-fy22/article35775121.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos