Current account gap figures vary





ISLAMABAD:

As the economy grows, glaring variations have appeared in the current account deficit projections by the government which sees the deficit at over $ 13 billion and the central bank which projects it at just $ 8 billion. dollars for the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired a second meeting on Friday on the state of external inflows and outflows during the three-year period 2021-24.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the presentation given at the meeting showed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ministry of Commerce are not on the same page when it comes to projections of the current account deficit, imports and exports.

The central bank has forecast a current account deficit of about $ 8.1 billion for the current fiscal year, about 60 percent lower than the Commerce Ministry estimate, the sources said.

The ministry forecast a current account deficit of more than $ 13 billion – almost equal to that recorded by Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its first year in office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team take credit for turning a $ 19 billion deficit in the last year of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government into a surplus for a few months in the last fiscal year.

However, as the economy begins to gain momentum, vulnerabilities in the external sector also increase. The rupee has already come under pressure and has lost its value by Rs10 or nearly 7% against the US dollar in just two months.

For the next fiscal year 2022-2023, which will be the last year of the five-year term of the PTI, the Ministry of Commerce has forecast a current account deficit of more than $ 17 billion against the $ 10 billion indicated by the central bank, the officials said. sources.

Tarin held meetings to assess the position of Pakistan’s external sector before presenting it to the Prime Minister for a decision on the country’s relations with international financial institutions.

At a meeting last week, Pakistani authorities estimated external debt and non-debt inflows at $ 87.3 billion in the current fiscal year, but the outflow data in the form of imports and other payments were missing.

The estimate of $ 87.3 billion in foreign capital inflows in FY2021-2022 is based on the assumption that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will continue, which again derailed after remaining active for only a few months.

Sources said the main reason behind the various current account deficit figures was the projection of imports and exports by the central bank and the Ministry of Commerce.

The central bank forecast $ 61 billion in imports in the current fiscal year, up $ 7 billion or 13 percent, the sources said.

However, the Commerce Ministry told the meeting that imports will hit a record $ 70 billion in the current fiscal year, up $ 16 billion or nearly 30%, the sources said.

They said the Commerce Department’s projections were based on actual results for July, when imports amounted to $ 5.4 billion. Historically, in July, imports remained at just 7.5% of annual imports in one year, the sources said.

Estimates from the Ministry of Commerce are also based on increasing imports of food products like wheat and sugar and increased crude oil requirements due to expanding economic activities.

The ministry also took into account the impact of growing import needs for raw materials and machinery, the sources said.

Likewise, there are also differences of opinion between the Ministry of Commerce and the SBP on export data. The central bank was forecasting $ 27 billion in exports in the current fiscal year, while the Commerce Department placed them above $ 31 billion.

Due to the different sets of statistics, the finance minister has asked the central bank and the commerce ministry to reconcile their figures and present them next week, the sources said.

The possibility was that the export figures would be revised downwards and the import figures would be pushed up, the sources said.

During the meeting, the central bank again underlined the chances of reducing workers’ remittances and asked the finance minister to approve new incentives to avoid any disruption in inflows.

Tarin asked the finance secretary to present a summary at the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee.

Remittances were projected at $ 31.3 billion this fiscal year, a 7.8% increase from last fiscal year.

Foreign loans were projected at $ 14.1 billion for this fiscal year, excluding any IMF disbursements, the sources said.

The minister gave guidelines to speed up the use of the trade finance facility and also sought to resolve issues affecting disbursements against World Bank loans.

The Board of Investment opposed the investment projections made by the central bank, the sources said.

Posted in The Express Tribune, August 7, 2021.

