Ministry of Education and Culture promises to facilitate proposals on controversy over unemployment insurance statutes





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) said this would facilitate the proposed options related to the controversy over the status of the University of Indonesia (User interface) in government regulation number 75 of 2021. This includes the proposal to revise the new revision for a period of time which was signed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.Jokowi). “The Ministry of Education and Culture is always ready to help the friends of UI when they go to make improvements to the UI statutes,” said the director general of education superior Nizam to CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (6/8). Although this regulation was recently published, Nizam explained that the UI is a state university with a legal entity (PTN-BH) which has greater autonomy, including in the governance of the campus. In this case, he continued, the statutes serve as a basis for regulating the governance of higher education. Because the autonomy of the PTN-BH is held by the universities, the campus can decide on statutory matters as long as it is within the corridor of existing regulations. “The role of government is to facilitate and ensure that the interests of the community, especially students, are upheld and protected. For example, access for students from disadvantaged families, etc. Nizam said. Previously, the 2021 PP No. 75 was signed by President Joko Widodo on July 2, 2021 replacing the old unemployment insurance statutes. However, this regulation has drawn criticism as it is considered to allow simultaneous positions for the chancellor. The controversy could not be separated from the revelation to the public concerning the Chancellor of the IU, Ari Kuncoro, who is also the vice-president commissioner of the BIS. Later, after the commotion, Ari decided to step down from the commissioner position he had held since 2020. Even so, the new UI statutes are still viewed as problematic by a number of parties, including elements ranging from students to UI professors. Following this, four unemployment insurance organizations consisting of the Rector, University Senate, Council of Professors and Board of Trustees then held a meeting and opened up the possibility of revising the statutes. “The four bodies said there was a problem with the status of PP No. 75 of 2021. Therefore, the four bodies wanted to meet again for further discussions,” said Achmad Fauzi, member of the DGB UI, Monday (2/8). (fey / child)



