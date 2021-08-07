Collection of items from Ikram Sehgals called gift for future generations





Islamabad: A galaxy of dignitaries from politics, bureaucracy, the diplomatic community, intelligentsia, academia and media gathered to celebrate the 12-volume launch of A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan by the analyst , writer and researcher Ikram Sehgal Thursday.

The books are a collection of articles written by the writer for different media recording the 40 years of Pakistani history. The books contain approximately 2000 articles and 7571 pages.

Speakers called the books a gift for future generations. They highly recommended the books to those who want to learn more about the ups and downs faced by Pakistan over the past 40 years from a Pakistani’s perspective. They said that most of the literature available on Pakistan looks at Pakistan from an external perspective. These books are a great contribution as they provide a Pakistani account of the history of Pakistan.

It is a very valuable addition to the literature available on Pakistan’s history, politics, wars, conflicts, social development, economy, said renowned presenter Moeed Pirzada who moderated the session. The event also featured messages from intellectuals, writers, journalists and politicians around the world who expressed their views on the contribution of writers in Pakistan and the importance of books that relate the history of the country. Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Ikram Sehgal has done a great service to the nation by collecting all the articles in book form. He said the reality of the story always remains invisible until it is revealed through such articles and writings. Although I often disagree with his opinions and political analyzes, I think it takes a lot of courage to write on such issues. This is how we all learn and progress, he added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that Ikram Sehgal has always been close to the corridors of power but never came to power, which is why his pen has always remained powerful. He praised Sehgal’s diplomatic service, especially when he approached UAE royalty for support ahead of Pakistan’s nuclear test. He also shared memories when the writer got into trouble for his ability to speak the truth in front of the powerful.

He said it was Ikram Sehgal who advised Nawaz Sharif to mend President Laghari and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan about the lack of a good solid team. Maybe it’s time to go to London again and give advice to Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Syed praised the writer’s analytical powers and cited his articles in which he made precise predictions regarding the future. Sehgal predicted the repercussions of Modis’ legislative measures in Occupied Indian Kashmir (IOK) and we have seen this happen on the India-China border. He informed us long before the time of the Indian plans to transform the majority of the Muslims of the IIOJK into a minority by giving residences to 25,000 Hindus. Today, 3.8 million homes have been delivered, he added.

Lieutenant-General (right) Ali Kuli Khan shared his memories with the writer. He spoke about the situation in 1971, his observations as a young serviceman stationed in East Pakistan at that time, and his frustration with the lies written about what really happened there, unless Sharmila Bose , an Indian journalist, only reveals the truth through her research. book based. He said it was a huge international conspiracy led by India but still, I would not blame any country other than our decision makers who failed to make the right decisions at the right time.

Highway Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam called Ikram Sehgal a mentor and read quotes from his favorite articles. He greatly appreciated the writer for his fair and critical analysis.

Air Marshal Masood Akhtar highly recommended the book to those who want to learn more about the headlines and insecurities Pakistan faces. He particularly congratulated the authors of articles on economic development and human equality. He said that without human equality there can be no unity or development

Former Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs and Finance Sartaj Aziz said the books were of great service to the country. He liked the title of the books and said the fascinating titles made readers know more about the book. He said the books are a valuable resource for researchers, historians, policy makers and students.

In his video message, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated the writer on his dedication, commitment and patriotism. Dr Frederick Starr, president of the American Foreign Policy Council, Washington, called Sehgal true and said the 12 volumes of articles put together are worth celebrating.

Dr Marc H Seigel, President and CEO of M Seigal Associate LLC, said the beauty of the columns is that they are written from the perspective of someone who truly loves Pakistan. Yves Manville, Mission Assistant, French Embassy in Pakistan, Owen Bennett Jones, former BBC journalist, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Chaudhry, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, also spoke on this occasion.

In the end, writer Ikram Sehgal thanked all the speakers and participants for supporting him, especially his family and friends who believed in him. He said he strongly believed in the power of the people. Pakistanis have incredible abilities. We are the second largest country for copper reserves, third for gold, fourth for cotton production, fifth for milk production and seventh for wheat production, yet our country feels that it is difficult to feed and clothe its population. The only problem is the lack of good leadership, he said. He appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

