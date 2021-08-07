Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine 85% Effective Against Symptomatic Diseases in Old People in Jakarta: Study, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories





JAKARTA – A study has shown that Sinovac CoronaVac’s Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective against symptomatic illnesses and 92% effective against hospitalization of the elderly in Jakarta, the Indonesian government announced on Friday (August 6th) overnight. The vaccine made in China is 95% effective in preventing deaths, a chart from the Indonesian Ministry of Health showed. Efficacy against symptomatic diseases is reduced to 35% if only the first jab is administered. The figures are based on a study of 86,936 Jakarta residents aged 60 and over between March and April of this year. Vaccine efficacy refers to the performance of a vaccine in a population in an actual situation, while vaccine efficacy refers to the performance of a vaccine in a controlled clinical trial situation, according to the Bank. global. The study also found that the chances of a vaccinated elderly person dying from Covid-19 are up to 15 times lower than that of an unvaccinated person. A separate Health Ministry study of 25,374 medical workers in the capital between January and March of this year found CoronaVac to be 96% effective against hospitalization, 94% against infections and 100% effective in prevention. deaths. Jakarta’s figures on the effectiveness of CoronaVac were higher than those reported by Chile, where it was found to be 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in 8.6 million Chileans who received the injections between February and July, Reuters reported. The vaccine was 86 percent effective against hospitalization and 86 percent in preventing deaths between February and July, health official Rafael Araos quoted at a press conference on Tuesday. Indonesia aims to immunize 214 million people – or about three-quarters of the population, including those aged 12 to 18 – by the end of this year. So far, around 20 million people have received both injections. President Joko Widodo said Indonesia was leading a three-pronged approach in tackling the wave of Covid-19: boosting immunization; impose strict health protocols; and speed up testing and tracing. “First of all, we are speeding up vaccination, especially in areas of high mobility and economic activity … Testing and tracing would be followed by isolation and treatment,” Widodo said on Monday, when he announced a one-week partial lockdown extension. , mainly in parts of Java – including Jakarta – and Bali. He pledged the country would set up more centralized quarantine facilities and ensure the availability of drugs and oxygen supplies. The lockdown that began on July 3 covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies in places such as Sumatra and Sulawesi. It resulted in the suspension of most activities and the closure of non-essential public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/sinovac-covid-19-vaccine-85-effective-against-symptomatic-illness-among-elderly-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos