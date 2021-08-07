Politics
Jokowi orders TNI commander to collect Covid-19 drugs by Hercules plane
Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi ordered TNI commander Hadi Tjahjanto to collect Covid-19 drugs from a Hercules plane.
Order Jokowi The program was issued after learning about the obstacles in terms of transport to transport Covid-19 drugs from several countries.
Jokowi also asked customs and excise to facilitate the entry of supplies of Covid-19 drugs, while complying with applicable regulations. This news is the most popular first in top3 news, Friday August 6, 2021.
Meanwhile, the earthquake that rocked the Tanggamus regency in Lampung on Friday August 6 also caught the attention of Liputan6.com readers.
The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) informed that the earthquake occurred at 18.08 WIB with a magnitude of 5.5. It was confirmed that the earthquake had no tsunami potential and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Meanwhile, the public spotlight on the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) following the controversy over the National Insight Test (TWK) continues to this day. It is known that the KPK released 75 employees who were declared ineligible for the TWK.
Even those who were subsequently relieved of their duties did not remain silent, until at one point employees complained about their plight to KPK’s supervisory board. The result was in vain.
Seeing the controversy within the anti-corruption agency, President Jokowi also intervened. Jokowi asked the KPK to follow the leadership of the Constitutional Court (MK), but this was not heard.
When the Ombudsman found that there had been maladministration in the implementation of the TWK, the KPK immediately sent a letter of opposition.
Here is a row of the most popular news on the News channel Liputan6.com throughout Friday August 7, 2021:
1. Jokowi asks TNI commander to prepare Hercules plane to pick up Covid-19 drugs
President Joko Widodo or Jokowi asked the TNI commander to prepare a Hercules plane to collect drugs for Covid-19 patients from abroad. The reason is that Jokowi has received complaints about the lack of logistics transport to transport Covid-19 drugs from several countries.
“The president immediately ordered the TNI commander to prepare a Hercules plane so that everything could be connected so that there were no obstacles,” Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said after visiting the Wisma Atlet Jakarta Covid-19 emergency hospital, Friday (6/8/2021).
In addition, Jokowi has ordered customs and borders to facilitate the entry of supplies of Covid-19 drugs from overseas. However, he stressed that drugs entering Indonesia must still comply with regulations.
“Everything has to go fast. Of course there must be no violation of the rules. So the things that are currently problematic have really been dealt with quickly and well by the government,” Moeldoko said.
In addition, he said that Jokowi had instructed the National Population and Family Planning Agency to deploy a number of measures in several areas to make the vaccination program a success that would be massively organized.
2. A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Tanggamus Lampung
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Tanggamus, Lampung on Friday (6/8/2021). Lindu performed at 6:08 p.m. WIB.
The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) informed that the location of the earthquake was at coordinates 6.43 south latitude (LS) and 104.58 east longitude (BT). Or to be precise, 106 km southwest of Tanggamus, Lampung.
The BMKG said the earthquake that occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers did not have the potential for a tsunami.
3. KPK Super Power: reject the recommendation of the Constitutional Court, President Jokowi and the Ombudsman
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is always in the public spotlight. Precisely after the implementation of the national insight test (TWK) as a condition for transferring the status of employees of the KPK to the civil state apparatus (ASN), the institution now headed by the three-star police general Komjen Firli Bahuri has often drawn criticism.
From the implementation of the TWK which was Firli Bahuri’s idea to the questions of the TWK which were not related to the eradication of corruption. In fact, TWK’s questions contain sexism and are sexually harassing against gender.
After the implementation of the TWK, the management of the KPK issued a decree on leadership of the KPK (SK) number 652 of 2021. In the decree, the KPK released 75 employees who were declared ineligible in the TWK.
The officials insisted on asking for the results of the assessment. However, it was not given by the KPK on the grounds that the results were with the National Personnel Agency (BKN). Meanwhile, BKN himself had said the results had been communicated to the anti-corruption agency.
Prolonged controversy, officials complained to the supervisory board but to no avail. Officers also report to the ombudsman, Komnas Perempuan, in Komnas HAM.
