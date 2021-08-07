Visit Yogyakarta, Minister Luhut: Those entering Malioboro must bring a vaccination card



TEMPO.CO, Yogyakarta – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the central government plans to apply the Covid-19 vaccine card as a condition for carrying out various activities, including future travel. Luhut gave an example of tourists or visitors who go to Yogya and then enter the Malioboro area, it is mandatory to pocket a vaccine card Luhut clarified that President Joko Widodo is targeting more than 70 million vaccinations against Covid-19 in August and September. “Thus, on average 70 million vaccines can be injected per month, for the areas of Java-Bali on average 2.3 million per day, until September,” he said. Yogyakarta deputy mayor Heroe Poerwadi revealed that the policy of carrying the Covid-19 vaccine card had in fact been carried out in installments in the city of Yogyakarta. “In the policy of implementing community activity restrictions (PPKM) since July 3, 2021, we also checked the vaccination card for all who will enter Yogya city, we also do it in attractions tourism, ”he said. Heroe said his party would prepare a mechanism for the sustainability of the use of this vaccine card for the post-PPKM period. Currently, 352,000 residents of Yogyakarta city have received the first and second doses of the vaccine. This figure, Heroe said, not only people with ID cards in Yogyakarta City, but also residents from outside the region who are active in Yogyakarta City. “Of the 352,000, 41 percent are residents of Yogyakarta City and 59 percent are residents outside of Yogyakarta City who are active in Yogyakarta City,” he said. Various efforts continue to be made to produce the Jogja Merdeka vaccine. One of them increases the capacity of the vaccine to 6,000 per day, down from 2,000 previously. In addition to Yogyakarta, Sleman proposed the use of a vaccination card for tourist entry. Read also : Restore tourism, Sleman wants vaccine cards to be a travel requirement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/read/1491791/sambangi-yogyakarta-menteri-luhut-yang-masuk-malioboro-harus-bawa-kartu-vaksin

