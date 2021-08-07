Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi





West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote a firm letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting the introduction of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 in Parliament. In her letter, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the bill was also proposed last year, but was criticized and required broader consultations with state governments. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the aforementioned bill removes regulatory power from state governments in the electricity sector and transfers power to the central government, thus undermining the federal structure in a sector that is on the competing list. In her letter to Prime Minister Modi, Mamata Banerjee said: “I had believed that broader consultations with stakeholders would now be launched for a consensual point of view on the sensitive topic under consideration. But I am amazed to learn that the bill is coming back without any consideration. for our reservations, and in fact with more serious anti-popular traits this time. “ “Electricity is too important a sector for unilateral interference, especially when electricity, as a subject on the competing list of the Constitution of India and any legislation on a subject on such a list, requires attention. serious prior consultation with States. In this case, there have been some symbolic consultations, but no real exchange of views, which is contrary to the federal structure of our political system, ”added Mamata Banerjee. She also said that “in the name of market reforms, the state will abandon its dominant size, state PSUs will become sick and sick and yet forced to serve areas where no corporate body is focused. objective of public policies, especially in a strategic sector such as power ”. West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “rehouse the protest against the new decision of the Union government to table the much criticized electricity bill (amendment), 2020 in Parliament” pic.twitter.com/6g8YC6k4DY ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021 On Thursday, the Kerala Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution asking the Center to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill of 2021. Before moving the resolution to the House, the Minister of Electricity the state said, “The central government has not discussed the electricity amendment with the states. bill and could not reach consensus. Since the Center and state governments have the right to make laws on the distribution of power, the Center should commit to discussing the issue with states and reaching consensus. It is cooperative federalism. “ Purpose of the Electricity Bill (Amendment) Although there are opinions against the bill, claiming that the bill will allow private sector entities to enter the electricity sector without any investment or obligation, thus risking withdrawing quickly in the event of losses, and create more uncertainty in the electricity sector. However, optimists also claimed that a carte blanche for the private sector would accelerate efforts to increase power generation capacity and also strengthen infrastructure for renewable energy in the country. It is said that the regulatory system, i.e. the regulatory commissions in the states, have not been able to function with the desired efficiency, due to which the efforts of several central regimes n ‘have not received the desired success in the electricity sector. The bill aims to remove electricity distribution licenses and increase competition, thereby leading to reforms in the electricity sector.

