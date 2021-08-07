Jokowi orders the death of public mobility in 5 provinces





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered the governor to respond to the sharp increase in active COVID-19 cases over the past week. Community activities must start to be limited. “If it is a big deal like this, the mobility of people should be put on hold,” Jokowi said during a closed meeting on the PPKM level 4 assessment that was broadcast via the secretariat’s YouTube channel. presidential, Saturday August 7, 2021. Indonesia’s 7th President said restrictions on community mobility were enforced for at least 14 days. He hopes the spread of COVID-19 can be suppressed during this time. “The governor must know. The Pangdams, Kapolda and all must know. This means that human mobility is suspended for at least two weeks,” he said. Jokowi also ordered the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and the chief general of the national police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to assign his staff to carry out testing and monitoring. This needs to be done as much as possible to break the chain of spreading COVID-19. “Immediately it was found out who were the people who had positive results, it immediately turned out to react quickly, as it is related to speed, otherwise people with positive cases spread everywhere. Find them. immediately, “he said. Finally, the Head of State instructed the heads of regions to immediately set up a centralized isolation zone. This installation is very necessary for the recovery of the community to function optimally. “It is the duty of governors, regents and mayors to prepare for centralized isolation in their respective cities,” he said. Read: Jokowi sees an increase in cases in 5 provinces The construction of the centralized isolation is adjusted to the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Regional officials can take advantage of several public facilities to temporarily become a place of centralized isolation. “I see several provinces of Java using schools, using halls, using sports buildings. With a comfortable bed, take them there,” he said. There are a number of provinces that have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days. Namely, East Kalimantan (Kaltim), Papua, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). (AZF)

