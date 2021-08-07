Those who ignore the Uyghur genocide

At the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 22, 44 Western countries criticized China for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, with some accusing Beijing of genocide, while that 65 countries have supported China.

Ironically, most of the pro-Beijing countries were religious brothers of the Uyghurs.

China’s Foreign Ministry said more than 1,200 diplomats, journalists and religious personnel from more than 100 countries have visited Xinjiang. The head of the UN Human Rights Council called on China to allow a full, independent and unfettered investigation in Xinjiang.

They saw the region with their own eyes, realizing that what they witnessed was different from some Western media reports, China said.

Let’s hear from some of these visitors:

We fully understand because we have the same problem, said Syrian Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha in an interview after his visit.

It is truly a masterful representation of a parallel reality, common to all Chinese visitors and officials.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad wants to be the lifelong king of the Syrian people without an election. In China, all the presidents, the mayor and even the village head of the Uyghur region want to be kings under the leadership of their own Super King, Chinese President Xi Jinping (). Thus, Moustapha understood the need for China to establish the camps.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman supported China’s killing of Uyghurs, telling Xi: China has the right to take counterterrorism and de-extremism measures to protect national security.

Bin Salman has a parallel reality in that he needs support to exonerate himself from the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Sayyid Muhammad Moin-ul-Haq described the trip as the experience of a lifetime and hailed the region’s infrastructure, including concentration camps, as people-centered development .

No one, not even a Uyghur activist, has denied the development of Xinjiang, but the problems associated with it include an imbalanced sharing of development, complaints of victimization, and the tragedy of what is being destroyed in the process.

Moin-ul-Haq covering up the theft of colonial land is understandable as Pakistan has similar problems to China. While China urgently needs East Turkestan’s natural resources to make the Chinese dream come true, Pakistan needs money to feed its poor people and build a powerful army against its old enemy, India.

Shockingly for Uyghurs, Palestinian Ambassador to China Fariz Mehdawi was also impressed with the development he has witnessed.

Do not believe that diplomats are so naive that they could be tricked into taking and buying anything, Mehdawi said, adding that diplomats were not part of a plot that would justify something against what they were. they had seen.

In that statement, he confessed that he accepts China’s account without any logical assessment of what he saw. Thus, he neglects the harsh reality of the residents he has met and who do not have the capacity to speak the truth under the supervision of the authorities.

His real motivation seems to be an agenda shared with Chinese officials. Mehdawi has anti-American sentiment about supporting Israel, and China has anti-American sentiment about creating obstacles for China to become a global superpower. This is why Mehdawi believes that the Uyghur problem is not a humanitarian problem, but rather a geopolitical problem created by the United States, which is disturbed by the global rise of China.

Using the logic of whataboutism, China and its supporters refer to the genocides in the United States, Australia and Africa decades and centuries ago.

However, China does not take into account the difference in periods, the lack of information available at the time and recent globalization. The Uyghur genocide is occurring in the internet age, when satellite imagery proves that there are 380 camps, detention centers and prisons where people are openly dying slowly and painfully.

The list of countries supporting China’s Uyghur policy and the ongoing genocide is a most shameful record in history. The Uyghur people are also victims of a parallel reality, living in a world where a poor country has a strong dictatorship.

The illegitimacy and disbelief of the investigations in the Uyghur region stem from the fact that they were organized and directed by the accused, and that there was no representative of the accuser. To believe what the puppets and captives say during a visit is naive. There is no way to learn the truth on the street; only people in prisons and camps can tell the truth, and they only do so if they believe that the investigators are independent and can guarantee their safety.

In view of the above, it is important to hear a dissenting voice on the situation.

Uyghur mother, Patigul Ghulam, who lost her son in deadly riots in Urumqi in 2009, described what the Uyghur situation looked like when she was looking for her son:

Syrian mothers are happier than me. They can cry when their child dies. Palestinian mothers are lucky. If they cry, thousands of journalists come to them. If thousands of our children are abducted and destroyed, no journalist comes to see us. Palestinian and Syrian children can throw stones at their enemy, and in the worst case scenario, they will die instantly from a bullet or a bomb, but they will not have their organs harvested or be forced to work until ‘that they are dead and their bodies can be found.

Ghulam said the world’s worst-off people are Uyghurs, not Palestinians. As Israel bombs terrorists in Gaza, China sprays chemicals all over the crop to eradicate hidden weeds. The Palestinians have rockets; Uyghurs don’t even have a stone in their hands against the Chinese government, and anyone who can imagine this stone is in prisons or forced labor camps.

Ghulam cried, saying: We are too weak and helpless. Not only are we betrayed by our enemies but [by] our neighbors, our blood brothers; our religious brothers can also easily sell us.

Perhaps Ghulam could have added: … even a Palestinian who considers himself oppressed.

However, she has been in prison, where she has been since 2017, for speaking to international media.

Shohret Hoshur is an American Uyghur journalist.