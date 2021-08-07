Indomitable of the human spirit amid the raging pandemic – Manila Bulletin

PEACEMAKER

Like many international organizations, we at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) have had to put some of our programs on hold indefinitely due to the raging global pandemic which, sadly, seems to have no apparent end in sight. .

And also like others, ICAPP has used online conferences in our continued effort to foster dialogue, understanding and cooperation among the countries and peoples of Asia and the international community through the channel and network of political parties.

Our much earlier planned 20e The ICAPP founding anniversary to be held in Istanbul, Turkey in October 2020 has been pushed back to October this year. However, as COVID-19 continues to unleash its terrible wrath, we are consulting with members of our organization’s executive committee, chaired by us, and our host, the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey, or AK Party. , led by President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan, on the best course of action.

Speaking of Turkey, home to some 5,000 Filipino workers, we sympathize with the Turkish government and people in the wake of widespread forest conflagrations in the south and other parts of the country, which have ravaged over 100,000 hectares of land. land, destroyed communities, left thousands of families homeless and killed several people.

The Justice and Development Party sits on the standing committee of ICAPP, a Philippine-led initiative we founded and launched in Manila in September 2000, and now represents some 350 ruling, opposition and political parties. independents from 52 Asian countries.

When we created ICAPP 21 years ago, only a few people thought, including several well-meaning friends, that it would be possible to bring together political parties with different ideologies from Northeast Asia, Northeast Asia, East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and West Asia. However, we are pleased that since its inaugural meeting in Manila in 2000, ICAPP has grown steadily in terms of both membership and influence.

Currently, ICAPP has working partnerships with political parties in Latin America and the Caribbean under COPPPAL, the Council of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean; the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP); and various political parties in Europe following the creation of the ICAPP subsidiary group, the Asia Europe Political Forum (AEPF).

In December 2019, two months before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had initial discussions with the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States on possible ways and means of cooperation on common issues.

Political parties are important instruments for carrying out a nation’s socio-economic and political agenda, promoting peoples’ aspirations and participation, forging political consensus and presenting alternative solutions to the problems and challenges facing a country. confronted with.

Political parties can and should also complement the efforts of governments and parliaments to advance the common causes that beset the global community, such as the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, the fight against climate change and the degradation of the world. the environment, the fight against poverty and disease, the reduction of tensions and geopolitical conflicts, among others.

However, unlike many countries in Asia and other regions like North America and Europe, we in the Philippines still have a lot of work to do to strengthen political parties in our country.

*****

Just as we in the Philippines and in the international community saw the light at the end of the virulent coronavirus tunnel, the so-called Delta variant has struck, suppressing the earlier optimism that, with many people vaccinated, we would be able to to contain the virus sooner rather than later.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Metro Manila, we are once again placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), which is in effect a full lockdown. Indeed a hard but necessary measure.

Notably, the international community, especially our neighbors in Southeast Asia, is also ravaged by the Delta variant, with Indonesia apparently now the Asian epicenter of the coronavirus, recording more than 50,000 cases every day.

Vietnam is also seeing an increase in COVID infection, with more than 7,000 cases per day. The country was praised last year for its remarkable performance in curbing the spread of the virus, with its highly effective and efficient airport passenger screening program and a strict quarantine and surveillance program.

Amid the dark COVID-19 cloud hovering around the world, there is a sense of pride and honor for our country and the Filipino people, thanks to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who won a gold medal at the Games Tokyo Olympics. Truly a historic and exceptional achievement as it was the first Olympic gold medal for the Philippines in almost 100 years.

Nesthy Petecio also made history as the first Filipino female boxer to win an Olympic medal and the Philippines’ second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Hidilyn Diaz and Nesthy Petecio both demonstrated the indomitable and triumph of the human spirit.





