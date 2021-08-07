Hopes for the opening of the Kartapur corridor in the near future? | India News





AMRITSAR: The last-minute cancellation of the scheduled visit of a delegation from the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) under the Ministry of the Interior (MHA) to the Integrated Checkpoint (ICP) of Dera Baba Nanak ( DBN) an indication of the possible opening of the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor? According to senior sources, an LPAI delegation led by its director Raman Kumar Sharma was due to visit DBN ICP on Saturday to inspect the ICP and discuss the technical modalities of a possible opening of the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor. It has been closed since March 16, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The scheduled meeting to be held between officials from various departments including the Border Security Force, customs, police and civil administration in Gurdaspur was not canceled but postponed, ”a senior source said. level aware of meeting arrangements. Sources said there had been no official word regarding the opening of the Indian side of the corridor so far. As Sikh bodies including Akal Takht, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as well as Sikh Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of Pakistan and its parent body Evacuee Trust Property Board had repeatedly appealed to the Indian government for the ‘opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the sources said the Central government may decide to open the corridor for a few days or even permanently, which has more political reasons than simply preventing Covid Notably, the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan respectively inaugurated their corr side of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, 2019. On March 16, 2020, the two countries temporarily suspended the one-day pilgrimage following Covid 19 and also suspended registration to the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage. On October 2, 2020, the Pakistani government announced the unilateral opening of the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage, but India refused to return the gesture. However, when contacted, Sharma said there was no meeting scheduled regarding the opening of the Kartapur Corridor, but it was a routine visit which has been postponed due to our other commitments.

